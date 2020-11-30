Apple Fitness+ set to launch soon

In a sign that the new Apple Fitness+ subscription service may be launching soon, Apple’s promotion for service is ramping up, with advertising initiatives and teases from instructors being spotted on social media.

Apple in September unveiled Fitness+, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, and said it would arrive “later this year.” So, we only have a month at most left to wait. Hopefully, we’ll see it even sooner.

Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to exercise, whenever and wherever they like.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

MacRumors reader Chris Weaver spotted that Best Buy has started advertising six-month free trials of Apple Fitness+ with Apple Watch purchases. The advert suggests that retailers have started to actively promote Apple Fitness+, meaning that the service’s launch is likely to follow soon. Moreover, Apple Fitness+ instructors have begun promoting their workout videos on Instagram. The posts, spotted by 9to5Mac, involve images of Apple Fitness+ instructors with captions saying they are in the process of recording workouts and that the service is launching “soon.” The posts each use the hashtag #CloseYourRings and mention the @AppleFitnessPlus account. Instructors Kim Ngo, Betina Gozo, Amir Ekbatani, Scott Carvin, Bakari Williams, Jhon Gonzalez, Emily Fayette, Josh Crosby, Jessica Skye, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kyle Ardill, Ben Allen, Kym Perfetto, Tyrell Désean, Sherica Holmon, LaShawn Jones, Dustin Brown, Sam Sanchez, Gregg Cook, Molly Fox, and Anja Garcia have all made posts on Instagram teasing the launch of the new subscription service.

MacDailyNews Note: When Apple Fitness+ members select a workout and start it on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the correct workout type will automatically start on Apple Watch. During the session, the metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the screen and come to life for moments of inspiration.

For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on the screen. And for customers who like to push themselves with a little healthy competition, the optional Burn Bar shows how their current effort stacks up against anyone who has done the same workout previously.

The familiar Apple Watc Activity rings also appear on screen, highlighting the wearer’s progress and launching an animated celebration as they close. With Activity Sharing, users can enable friends and family to see Fitness+ workouts completed, and workouts can also be shared to their favorite social media channels.

At launch, Apple Fitness+ members will find Fitness+ in the tab located in the new Fitness app on iPhone, which will also arrive on iPad and Apple TV.