Italy’s antitrust authority fines Apple 10 million euros

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined Apple 10 million euros (US$12 million) for “aggressive and misleading” commercial practices regarding iPhone water resistance.

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529 for water resistance and are protected against everyday spills.

Reuters:

The regulator said in a statement the company advertised that several iPhone models were water-resistant without clarifying they were only so under certain circumstances. It added that the company’s disclaimer, saying that its phones were not covered by warranty in case of damage from liquids, tricked clients, who were also not provided support when their phones were damaged by water or other liquids.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s disclaimer stated that iPhones damaged by liquids were not covered by warranty. Somehow, Italy’s antitrust authority believes customers were “tricked” when their iPhones damaged by liquids were not covered by warranty. And, that’s worth a $12 million fine. Makes perfect sense.

Apple made several times the amount of Italy’s pissant fine in the time it took you to read this article.