Italy’s antitrust authority fines Apple 10 million euros

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined Apple 10 million euros (US$12 million) for “aggressive and misleading” commercial practices regarding iPhone water resistance.
Apple’s iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529 for water resistance and are protected against everyday spills.
The regulator said in a statement the company advertised that several iPhone models were water-resistant without clarifying they were only so under certain circumstances.
It added that the company’s disclaimer, saying that its phones were not covered by warranty in case of damage from liquids, tricked clients, who were also not provided support when their phones were damaged by water or other liquids.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s disclaimer stated that iPhones damaged by liquids were not covered by warranty. Somehow, Italy’s antitrust authority believes customers were “tricked” when their iPhones damaged by liquids were not covered by warranty. And, that’s worth a $12 million fine. Makes perfect sense.
Apple made several times the amount of Italy’s pissant fine in the time it took you to read this article.
4 Comments
Surely even you can see that saying both that the phones are water resistant and that the warranty doesn’t cover for water damage is at best confusing? Like many Americans you have a phobia about all things European and a belief that your companies should be allowed to do what the hell they like with no limits.
If the iPhone is damaged by water, then the user has exposed it to water outside of the specified “water resistance,” and therefore that damage is not covered by the warranty.
Like many Europeans, you seem to have a hatred of all things American, and a belief that people should never be responsible for their own stupid actions.
Not to mention an execrable command of the English language.
It is water resistance except when it isn’t. And anything that damages the phone is not covered by warranty. That is meaningless BS then, not a warranty at all.
Water resistance has long had a clear business meaning. Lots of products specify water resistance, like outdoor clothing. No one expects water resistant clothing to be rain proof. That would be water proof clothing. It’s easy to understand that water resistance doesn’t mean your product can survive any kind of water damage. It resists.