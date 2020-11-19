Verizon and Apple team to swap out entire fleets of corporate-owned phones for 5G iPhones

Today, Apple and Verizon introduced “Verizon 5G Fleet Swap,” a first-of-its-kind program that allows customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones, from Verizon or any carrier, and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

“The iPhone 12 lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps and Services, in a statement. “Paired with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it’s now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G.”

The iPhone 12 lineup is the biggest leap forward for iPhone, ever. Featuring a beautiful, all-new design, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, the biggest jump in durability in the history of iPhone with Ceramic Shield, unparalleled new camera systems, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 models also integrate the most 5G bands on any smartphone for the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

Erwin added: “No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, the ability to put the power of 5G Ultra Wideband in all of your employees’ hands right now with a powerful iPhone 12 model, the best smartphone for business, is not just an investment for growth, it’s what will set a business’s future trajectory as technology continues to advance.”

Business customers using the new iPhone 12 lineup on Verizon’s 5G network will have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra-low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

• IBM: With IBM’s Maximo Visual Inspection app, designed for iPhone 12 models, manufacturers can monitor production line defects in real time using on-device machine learning, automating and scaling anomaly detection to drive greater efficiency. Core ML models on iPhone powered by the Neural Engine on A14 Bionic and trained on the IBM AI platform, can transmit images across hundreds of inspection points via a Verizon 5G network inside a manufacturing location.

• JigSpace: JigSpace provides fast access to documents, instructions and manuals with highly-detailed Augmented Reality (AR) experiences to help with training and maintenance of technical equipment, like ventilators. Using Apple’s ARKit and the power of the LiDAR Scanner built into iPhone 12 Pro, 3D AR models called ‘Jigs’ can be placed into your environment, for example on a table or workspace. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Jigs, which are often hundreds of megabytes of data, can appear near-instantaneously, making them accessible to field service technicians for viewing repairs, and collaborating live with others.

• OsiriX: OsiriX HD iOS app brings high-resolution radiology images to clinicians in the palm of their hands. Surgeons can review high-definition MRI/CT scans totaling gigabytes of data from hospital imaging servers on iPhone 12 models with Verizon’s 5G, which could allow them to better plan for surgeries in service of patient needs.

MacDailyNews Take: The 5G Fleet Swap from Verizon and Apple is an excellent partnership that will get millions of iPhone 12 models into users’ hands much more quickly!