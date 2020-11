Apple today released iOS 14.2.1 which addresses the following issues for the iPhone 12 family‌:

• Some MMS messages may not be received

• Made for ‌iPhone‌ hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from ‌iPhone‌

• Lock Screen could become unresponsive on ‌iPhone 12‌ mini

MacDailyNews Note: You can download the iOS 14.2.1 update on your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and/or iPhone 12 Pro Max now via Settings > General > Software Update.