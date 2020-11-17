DisplayMate: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best smartphone display

After an in-depth (to say the least) analysis and lab testing, DisplayMate has declared that Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max flagship has the best display that they’ve ever tested.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max features and edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, the largest ever on iPhone, protected by the all-new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Dr. Raymond M. Soneira for DisplayMate:

To examine the performance of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max OLED Display we ran our in-depth series of Mobile Display Technology Shoot-Out Lab tests and measurements in order to determine how the latest OLED displays have improved. We take display quality very seriously and provide in-depth objective analysis based on detailed laboratory tests and measurements and extensive viewing tests with both test patterns, test images and test photos. The Absolute Color Accuracy of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Truly Impressive… It has an Absolute Color Accuracy of 0.9 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) for the sRGB / Red.709 Color Gamut that is used for most current consumer content, and 0.9 JNCD for the Wider DCI-P3 Color Gamut that is used for 4K UHD TVs and Digital Cinema, which are both Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has many major and important state-of-the-art display performance enhancements, features and functions, including setting many new Display Performance Records… The iPhone 12 Pro Max delivers Uniformly Consistent Top Tier Display Performance and receives All Green [Very Good to Excellent] Ratings in All DisplayMate Lab Test Display Performance and Accuracy Categories and has Absolute Color Accuracy much better than 1.0 JNCD. As a Result the iPhone 12 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate’s Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best smartphone display.