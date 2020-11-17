Video: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air rips through launching every default app

Based on the initial reviews, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini obviously offer incredible performance and battery life versus prior-generation Intel models. Now, a owner of a new M1 MacBook Air has launched every default app in the dock on a new user profile and then checked Activity Monitor to see the RAM utilization.
M1 features a unified memory architecture that brings together high-bandwidth, low-latency memory into a single pool within a custom package. This allows all of the technologies in the SoC to access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency.
MacRumors forum member iChan did [the] test on the base model M1 MacBook Air…
The MacBook Air is able to seamlessly open every app with no lag time even as the number of open apps grows. Safari, Maps, Mail, Messages, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, the App Store, Notes, Reminders, and more are all running by the end and the 8GB unified memory in the machine handles it all without an issue. By the end, with every app up and running, App Memory comes in at 3.38GB.
MacDailyNews Take: No fan required.
Snappy!
Very impressive. This could be a very good thing! 🙂 For far too much of the past Apple was hamstrung by third parties, it’s probably a miracle they made it through the 90s and early 2000s. I just hope they can leverage it across emulated platforms, as the days of one OS are long gone. For the life of me, I do not know why Windows continues to have dominance in so many sectors, but it is what it is. Here’s to Apple silicon!
I think Win dominates in the business sector low end such as at POS at WallMart or in gov. offices and such where significant profit depends on significant volume. 95% of my artist community friends use an iMac or Mac laptop.
wow amazing apple truly controls the product design now
I think if Apple were to design a more affordable mac (I know that isn’t their market) they could own the PC industry with these chips. Now that there will be thousands of more apps available and the best chips in the industry they have a chance to totally dominate. Will they take it?
No and No, if you want cheap buy Windows or Android and get that GM car….