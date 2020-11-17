Video: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air rips through launching every default app

Based on the initial reviews, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini obviously offer incredible performance and battery life versus prior-generation Intel models. Now, a owner of a new M1 MacBook Air has launched every default app in the dock on a new user profile and then checked Activity Monitor to see the RAM utilization.

M1 features a unified memory architecture that brings together high-bandwidth, low-latency memory into a single pool within a custom package. This allows all of the technologies in the SoC to access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

MacRumors forum member iChan did [the] test on the base model M1 MacBook Air… The ‌MacBook Air‌ is able to seamlessly open every app with no lag time even as the number of open apps grows. Safari, Maps, Mail, Messages, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, the App Store, Notes, Reminders, and more are all running by the end and the 8GB unified memory in the machine handles it all without an issue. By the end, with every app up and running, App Memory comes in at 3.38GB.

MacDailyNews Take: No fan required.