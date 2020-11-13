Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 12, China smartphone shipments plunged 27%

Smartphone shipments in China plunged 27% in October compared with the same month last year, Chinese government data released on Friday showed.

Reuters:

Phone makers shipped 25 million handsets in October compared with 34.6 million a year earlier, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think-tank. The numbers suggest that handset demand is weak despite China’s recovery from the novel coronavirus and that Apple Inc and its local rivals, such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, will compete in a shrinking market. That follows an annual 36% decline in September, to 22 million compared with 34.7 million in September 2019. Data from third-party research firms revealed that Apple and Huawei both saw shipments decline year-on-year in Q3 2020 Both companies released new flagship handsets in October.

MacDailyNews Take: The numbers suggest that people in China (and everywhere else) were waiting for the first 5G iPhones to debut. That’s why China smartphone shipments were down in October year-over-year. Duh.

Last year, Apple’s iPhone 11 went on sale in China on September 20, 2019. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro did not go on sale until October 23rd. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max did not go on sale until November 13th.

So, comparing smartphone sales in China from last October to this October without that context is disingenuous or ignorant.

