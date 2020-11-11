Microsoft releasing new Office for Apple M1 Macs beta

Today Microsoft announced that it will launch a new Universal build of its Mac Office 2019 beta today that supports Apple’s new M1 Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

By far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made, M1 transforms the Mac experience. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. And with M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac.

All of Apple’s Mac software is now Universal and runs natively for M1 systems. Existing Mac apps that have not been updated to Universal will run seamlessly with Apple’s Rosetta 2 technology. And iPhone and iPad apps can now run directly on the Mac.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

While the M1-based Macs will be able to run x86 code that’s written for Intel Macs, the process will involve the software Rosetta to translate it to arm code (compatible with the M1). While Apple says in some cases x86 apps run on Apple Silicon through Rosetta better than natively on Intel Macs, that won’t always be the case… Microsoft’s principal software engineer for Apple products, Erik Schwiebert shared today on Twitter that a Universal build for Mac Office 2019 beta is arriving later today with Apple Silicon support. For now, there’s no date set for when a public release is scheduled. MSFT plans to push a Universal build of Mac Office 2019 to the Beta Channel (formerly “Insider Fast”) by the end of today. We don’t have a public date or version for a final release; this is an initial peek for customers to test on hardware they may be acquiring this week… 🙂 — Erik Schwiebert (@Schwieb) November 11, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: More info about joining the Mac Office 2019 Beta Channel to get Microsoft Office for Apple M1 Macs beta here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]