Parallels Desktop for Apple M1 Macs is on the way

A version of the Parallels Desktop hardware emulation virtualization software developed expressly for for Apple M1 Macs is in development, Parallels says.

Nick Dobrovolskiy for Parallels:

Parallels is excited to see the performance, power efficiency, and virtualization features that are brought to the Mac with Apple M1 chip. The transition to Mac with Apple M1 chip should be smooth for most Mac applications, thanks to Rosetta technology. Fortunately, our Parallels Access, Parallels Toolbox, and Parallels Client software worked smoothly even before Parallels rebuilt them as universal binaries. However, virtual machines are an exception. It is important to note that currently available versions of Parallels Desktop for Mac cannot run virtual machines on Mac with Apple M1 chip. Good news: A new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac that can run on Mac with Apple M1 chip is already in active development.

When Apple Silicon Mac was first announced during the keynote at WWDC on June 22 of this year, Apple demoed a Parallels Desktop for Mac prototype running a Linux virtual machine flawlessly on Apple Silicon. Since WWDC, our new version of Parallels Desktop which runs on Mac with Apple M1 chip has made tremendous progress. We switched Parallels Desktop to universal binary and optimized its virtualization code; and the version that we are eager to try on these new MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13″ looks very promising. Parallels is also amazed by the news from Microsoft about adding support of x64 applications in Windows on ARM.

As our customers know, Parallels cares deeply about the quality of our software products and the experiences they provide. With macOS Big Sur and new Mac with Apple M1 chip becoming available, we will continue to do more extensive evaluations, both in our lab and with your help via the upcoming Parallels Technical Preview Program. If you are interested in trying the Preview – please let us know by clicking on the Subscribe button below and completing and submitting the form.

If you are not ready to purchase a new Mac with Apple M1 chip yet or participate in the Technical Preview but want to get all the latest news about Mac with Apple M1 chip support by Parallels Desktop, simply let us know when you complete and submit the form after clicking [here].