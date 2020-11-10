MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘One more thing’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “One more thing” special event today, Tuesday, November 10th, at 10am PST / 1pm EST.

The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Live notes from Apple's "One more thing" special event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event

• John Hodgman “I’m a PC” cameo – get tired quickly doing pretty much nothing, just like a real Windows PC (no Justin Long)

• Cook: We’ve looking forward to seeing what you can do with these new Macs

• M1 is by far the most powerful chip Apple has ever created

• Tim Cook: This truly is a huge day for the Mac and for Apple

• macOS Big Sur available this Thursday

• All new Macs can be ordered today; available next week

• New 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro starts at just $1299 ($1199 for education)

• Instant wake

• Wi-Fi 6

• Studio quality microphones built in

• Can drive the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution

• Secure Enclave delivers Activation Lock

• The greatest battery life ever offered in a Mac

• Up to 17 hours wireless web browsing; up to 20 hours video playback

• Quiet fan

• Neural Engine: ML is up to 11X fatser than previous genertion

• Up to 3X faster than best-selling PC laptop

• Up to 5X faster graphics vs. previous gen.

• Shruti Haldea: The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro delivers up to 2.8X faster performance than previous gen.

• Apple unveils the new 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

• John Ternus: This is the most incredible Mac mini we’ve ever made

• The new M1 Mac mini is mighty

• Starts at just $699 ($100 lower than previous generation)

• Can drive the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution

• Mac mini has a quiet fan to keep cool

• Neural Engine offers up to 15X ML performance

• New M1 Mac mini is 1/10 the size of a PC, but up to 5X faster

• New M1 Mac mini has a 6X increase in grapahics performance

• Julie Broms: Mac mini with M1 delivers up to 3X faster CPU than previous quad-core Mac mini

• John Ternus: We’re also bringing M1 to Mac mini

• The new M1 MacBook Air Starts at just $999 ($899 for education)

• Air delivers best in class security with Touch ID

• P3 Wide Color display

• Camera greatly improved

• Battery life: Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing, up to 18 hours continuous video

• No fan – completely silent

• SSDs are up to 2X faster with M1 SoC

• Faster than 98% of PCs sold in past year

• Up to 3X faster than best selling PC laptop

• Edit multiple steams of 4K video

• Up to 5X faster graphics performance than previous ge. MBA

• New MacBook Air up to 3.5X faster than previous gen. MBA

• Laura Metz: MacBook Air is the world’s best-selling 13-inch notebook

• John Ternus: The first Mac with M1 is the new MacBook Air with M1

• Craig Federighi: We can’t wait to see what developers do with M1 Macs

• Seamless workflow from your iPhone to your iPad to your Mac

• Very easy for developers to port apps from Intel to M1

• M1 Mac software demo video

• Run iOS and iPadOS apps directly on the Mac

• Some apps actually perform better on M1 under Rosetta than on Intel Macs

• Rosetta runs Intel-only apps on M1

• Adobe Photoshop Universal coming next year

• Universal apps work with both Intel- and M1-equipped Macs

• Final Cut Pro renders up to 6X faster

• All Apple apps are optimized for M1

• M1 security is a major leap forward

• Big Sure also features advanced power management that works hand in hand with M1

• M1’s unified memory architecture is key to speed

• Safari is 1.9X more responsive

• M1 Macs instantly awaken from sleep

• Craig Federighi: Hardware and software designed and optimized together

• John Ternus: macOS Big Sur is optimized for M1

• M1 features Apple’s latest Secure Enclave

• M1 feature Apple’s most advanced Neural Engine – 16-core; 11 trillion operations per second

• M1 has the world’s fastest integrated graphics

• M1 GPU is in a class of its own

• M1 GPU is 8-core

• M1 GPU is integrated

• M1 delivers 3X improvement in performance per watt

• World’s best CPU performance per watt

• The 8-core CPU in M1 is by far the highest performance CPU Apple has ever made

• 4 high-efficiency cores

• The world’s fastest CPU core – 4 performance cores

• 8 core CPU

• M1 has 16 billion transistors

• M1 is 5nm

• Unified memory architecture

• Johnny Srouji: M1 is the first SoC for the Mac

• First Apple Silicon chip for Mac: The Apple M1

• John Ternus: Time for the Mac to take a gigantic step forward

• First Mac with Apple Silicon

• The Mac has always been about innovation and bold change

• Famous Mac users video

• Mac on track for its best year ever

• Over 50% of Mac buyers are new to Mac

• The Mac business grew by nearly 30% last quarter

• We love the Mac

• The is just “One more thing”

• Cook reviews recent announcements and launches

• Tim Cook: It’s amazing to think that this is out thrid major event in just two months

• Doors open to Apple Park

• Event begins: Apple Park video

• We have music and animation behind the Apple logo!

