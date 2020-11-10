MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘One more thing’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “One more thing” special event today, Tuesday, November 10th, at 10am PST / 1pm EST.
The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Live notes from Apple’s “Hi, Speed” special event in reverse chronological order:
• End of event
• John Hodgman “I’m a PC” cameo – get tired quickly doing pretty much nothing, just like a real Windows PC (no Justin Long)
• Cook: We’ve looking forward to seeing what you can do with these new Macs
• M1 is by far the most powerful chip Apple has ever created
• Tim Cook: This truly is a huge day for the Mac and for Apple
• macOS Big Sur available this Thursday
• All new Macs can be ordered today; available next week
• New 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro starts at just $1299 ($1199 for education)
• Instant wake
• Wi-Fi 6
• Studio quality microphones built in
• Can drive the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution
• Secure Enclave delivers Activation Lock
• The greatest battery life ever offered in a Mac
• Up to 17 hours wireless web browsing; up to 20 hours video playback
• Quiet fan
• Neural Engine: ML is up to 11X fatser than previous genertion
• Up to 3X faster than best-selling PC laptop
• Up to 5X faster graphics vs. previous gen.
• Shruti Haldea: The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro delivers up to 2.8X faster performance than previous gen.
• Apple unveils the new 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro
• John Ternus: This is the most incredible Mac mini we’ve ever made
• The new M1 Mac mini is mighty
• Starts at just $699 ($100 lower than previous generation)
• Can drive the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution
• Mac mini has a quiet fan to keep cool
• Neural Engine offers up to 15X ML performance
• New M1 Mac mini is 1/10 the size of a PC, but up to 5X faster
• New M1 Mac mini has a 6X increase in grapahics performance
• Julie Broms: Mac mini with M1 delivers up to 3X faster CPU than previous quad-core Mac mini
• John Ternus: We’re also bringing M1 to Mac mini
• The new M1 MacBook Air Starts at just $999 ($899 for education)
• Air delivers best in class security with Touch ID
• P3 Wide Color display
• Camera greatly improved
• Battery life: Up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing, up to 18 hours continuous video
• No fan – completely silent
• SSDs are up to 2X faster with M1 SoC
• Faster than 98% of PCs sold in past year
• Up to 3X faster than best selling PC laptop
• Edit multiple steams of 4K video
• Up to 5X faster graphics performance than previous ge. MBA
• New MacBook Air up to 3.5X faster than previous gen. MBA
• Laura Metz: MacBook Air is the world’s best-selling 13-inch notebook
• John Ternus: The first Mac with M1 is the new MacBook Air with M1
• Craig Federighi: We can’t wait to see what developers do with M1 Macs
• Seamless workflow from your iPhone to your iPad to your Mac
• Very easy for developers to port apps from Intel to M1
• M1 Mac software demo video
• Run iOS and iPadOS apps directly on the Mac
• Some apps actually perform better on M1 under Rosetta than on Intel Macs
• Rosetta runs Intel-only apps on M1
• Adobe Photoshop Universal coming next year
• Universal apps work with both Intel- and M1-equipped Macs
• Final Cut Pro renders up to 6X faster
• All Apple apps are optimized for M1
• M1 security is a major leap forward
• Big Sure also features advanced power management that works hand in hand with M1
• M1’s unified memory architecture is key to speed
• Safari is 1.9X more responsive
• M1 Macs instantly awaken from sleep
• Craig Federighi: Hardware and software designed and optimized together
• John Ternus: macOS Big Sur is optimized for M1
• M1 features Apple’s latest Secure Enclave
• M1 feature Apple’s most advanced Neural Engine – 16-core; 11 trillion operations per second
• M1 has the world’s fastest integrated graphics
• M1 GPU is in a class of its own
• M1 GPU is 8-core
• M1 GPU is integrated
• M1 delivers 3X improvement in performance per watt
• World’s best CPU performance per watt
• The 8-core CPU in M1 is by far the highest performance CPU Apple has ever made
• 4 high-efficiency cores
• The world’s fastest CPU core – 4 performance cores
• 8 core CPU
• M1 has 16 billion transistors
• M1 is 5nm
• Unified memory architecture
• Johnny Srouji: M1 is the first SoC for the Mac
• First Apple Silicon chip for Mac: The Apple M1
• John Ternus: Time for the Mac to take a gigantic step forward
• First Mac with Apple Silicon
• The Mac has always been about innovation and bold change
• Famous Mac users video
• Mac on track for its best year ever
• Over 50% of Mac buyers are new to Mac
• The Mac business grew by nearly 30% last quarter
• We love the Mac
• The is just “One more thing”
• Cook reviews recent announcements and launches
• Tim Cook: It’s amazing to think that this is out thrid major event in just two months
• Doors open to Apple Park
• Event begins: Apple Park video
• We have music and animation behind the Apple logo!
12 Comments
And an Easter egg! 🙂
Was ready to purchase my 16″ macbook pro. What a lump of coal in my stocking. Do I wait or do I get the 13″. So bummed.
I’d wait.
Hooray for the Mac mini! This should be the new Mac Pro…give it time.
These price points …. VERY nice
“World’s best CPU performance per watt.”
Exactly as I predicted. Lower power but not best performance.
Apple performance is going backward.
Excellent. Like the price points. Need to look at the specs and the cost of options. For the mini I would need a 500 or 1000GB SSD.
I wonder when the 15/16 inch MBP will be out. Definitely in the market of 1 or maybe 2.
I do wish the MacBook Air had a touch screen though.
I wish a generalized comparative road map was provided that would give reason to buying a Mac mini now, vs. waiting for the new iMac. I know spilling the beans on a future product is a no-no, but w/o any info, one is taking too much of a dark plunge.
If the OS software is ready the iMac should be released….
Very nice machines but, the whole line up of Macs should released within half a year….
I think the transition will be done by June 2021…..
Does anyone know:
1. Will all the mac apps carry over? e.g., pixelmator
2. Microsoft Remote Desktop? I have to use for electronic charting.