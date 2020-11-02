Apple announces ‘One more thing’ special event on Nov. 10th

Apple today invited everyone to join the company for a special Apple Event from Apple Park.

The world can watch Apple’s special event online at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ on Tuesday, November 10th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Here’s the invitation graphic:

MacDailyNews Take: Say hello to Apple silicon-powered Mac(s)!

