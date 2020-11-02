Apple TV app coming to Microsoft’s Xbox One, Series X, and Series S on Nov. 10th

The Apple TV app is coming to Microsoft’s Xbox One, Series X, and Series S on November 10th. Users can catch up on the latest shows on their Xbox consoles.

Will Tuttle for Microsoft’s Xbox blog:

When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you’ll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One. We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

Apple TV+ is your home for Apple Originals — award-winning shows, premiere movies, and stunning documentaries — from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Binge your heart out with hilarious, heartfelt and powerful shows like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran. Grab your popcorn for movie night featuring Tom Hanks in Greyhound or the documentary Beastie Boys Story.

There’s so much more available on the Apple TV app. You can also subscribe to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+. You can browse to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows, with access to your library of previous movie and TV show purchases from Apple. You can watch online, ad-free and on demand through the app. In addition, Family Sharing lets six family members share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

If you’re ready to dive in, you can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app directly from your Xbox for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial starting November 10.