JP Morgan: iPhone 12 Pro demand higher than for iPhone 12

Investment bank JP Morgan is seeing higher demand for Apple’s fuller-featured, higher-end iPhone 12 Pro than for the less expensive iPhone 12.

In an “iPhone Availability Tracker” note to clients, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee explains that aggregate lead times are normalizing for the iPhone 12 model, but lead times are remaining stable for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Those lead times are based on delivery-at-home dates, which could indicate smartphone supply and demand. In the third week of availability, the time to receive an iPhone 12 from its delivery date remains at about 10 days worldwide, while delivery of the iPhone 12 Pro maintained an average of 23 days. In the U.S., delivery times have moderated to about eight days in week three, reduced from 11 days in the second week of availability. Lead times actually rose for the iPhone 12 Pro, from 24 days in week two to 26 days in week three. In the first week of availability for the iPhone 11, lead times hovered at six days before rising to 12 days in week two. For the iPhone 12, lead times clocked in at 13 days in both week one and week two. Availability for the iPhone 11 Pro remained at around 24 days in both its first and second week of availability. In 2020, the iPhone 12 Pro is seeing lead times of eight to 24 days in that same time period.

MacDailyNews Take: The Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles has begun – and people seem to realize that if you’re going to invest in a new iPhone, you might as well spend a few pennies more per day to get better materials, a better camera system, LiDAR, a brighter display, etc. Hence the difference in demand for iPhone 12 models.