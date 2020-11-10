‘Non-biased, free speech’ Twitter rival Parler tops Apple App Store for first time

Social media app and Twitter rival Parler topped the Apple App Store list of most popular apps for the first time over the weekend. Research firm Apptopia reported downloads for the “non-biased, free speech” platform topped 310,000 over the past week, with the peak starting on Nov. 6. In the week prior, the app had been downloaded just over 150,000 times.

Chris Ciaccia for FOXBusiness:

Earlier this month, Parler CEO John Matze criticized what he described as Twitter and Facebook censorship surrounding the election, saying that the companies had “gone too far. He added that his app was “free of editorial bullies trying to tell you what to think.” “Once you start content curation and you start fact-checking, you’re introducing bias and I don’t think that there’s any perfect group without bias, so in terms of being a platform for transparency and free speech, they’ve gone way too far,” Matze told “Mornings with Maria.” n the interview with Maria Bartiromo, Matze added Twitter should not be exempt through Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, since it is acting as a publisher.

MacDailyNews Note: In June, after Twitter censored and suspended many users from meme-makers to heads of state, Parler hit number one on the Apple App Store’s News section.

This new No.1 mark is for the entire App Store, not just the News section.

