‘Non-biased, free speech’ Twitter rival Parler tops Apple App Store for first time

Social media app and Twitter rival Parler topped the Apple App Store list of most popular apps for the first time over the weekend. Research firm Apptopia reported downloads for the “non-biased, free speech” platform topped 310,000 over the past week, with the peak starting on Nov. 6. In the week prior, the app had been downloaded just over 150,000 times.
Earlier this month, Parler CEO John Matze criticized what he described as Twitter and Facebook censorship surrounding the election, saying that the companies had “gone too far. He added that his app was “free of editorial bullies trying to tell you what to think.”
“Once you start content curation and you start fact-checking, you’re introducing bias and I don’t think that there’s any perfect group without bias, so in terms of being a platform for transparency and free speech, they’ve gone way too far,” Matze told “Mornings with Maria.”
n the interview with Maria Bartiromo, Matze added Twitter should not be exempt through Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, since it is acting as a publisher.
MacDailyNews Note: In June, after Twitter censored and suspended many users from meme-makers to heads of state, Parler hit number one on the Apple App Store’s News section.
This new No.1 mark is for the entire App Store, not just the News section.
He’s saying content should not be censored, yet he’s also saying internet “publishers” should be held responsible for the content on their sites (section 230). I don’t get it. Does that mean he’s taking legal responsibility for the content on his site?
He’s saying that Parler doesn’t censor or add labels and so-called explanations to posts, so they’re not a publisher and therefore fall under Section 230 protection.
Twitter is clearly a publisher, like Facebook, and need to be held accountable as a publisher, not protected under Section 230.
I really prefer Parler.
No “warning” tags from lefties on posts that don’t fit their narrative. Just FREE SPEECH.
Parler is very refreshing! Twitter is a cesspool of censorship and groupthink.
“No “warning” tags from lefties on posts that don’t fit their narrative. Just FREE SPEECH.” (Julia)
So…
When did free speech become freedom to lie and mislead?
When did truth become a demonized “narrative?”
Answer: when trump, the con man, became president and conned half the country.
And now they’ve got their safe space, bless their hearts.
Whatever is in your mouth that you are sucking on, you need to take that out because you are depriving your brain of much needed oxygen!
It’s important to note that Parler is specifically marketed as a safe space for right wing nuts and conspiracists. It will undoubtedly go the way of 4chan and others after it becomes clear that it helps incite violence.
That’s a lie.
Parler markets itself exactly as follows:
The world’s town square
Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being “deplatformed” for your views. Engage with real people, not bots. Parler is people and privacy-focused, and gives you the tools you need to curate your Parler experience.
Sandy Hook didn’t happen 🙂
It will crumble/fall like a house of cards
How many peaceful rioters in Portland (like the group that vandalized BIDEN’s campaign headquarters LAST NIGHT) are on Parler?
It’s a social platform where Trump and his sheep can pretend he’s not a loser! Brilliant business. I imagine there’s a fairly large userbase.
Once it becomes clear to all, the leftists – unlike the Republicans – will riot and, of course, loot big screen TVs, sneakers, and major appliances, and President Trump, having now just terminated the weak-kneed Secretary of Defense Esper, will invoke the Insurrection Act.
Expect curfews in the U.S. for awhile in major cities and expect those who defy the curfews to face harsh, possibly terminal consequences.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a United States federal law (10 U.S.C. §§ 251–255; prior to 2016, 10 U.S.C. §§ 331–335; amended 2006, 2007) that empowers the President of the United States to deploy U.S. military and federalized National Guard troops within the United States in particular circumstances, such as to suppress civil disorder, insurrection and rebellion.
Wow. You must have grown up reading different civics books than me. It’s scary to think people like you are just walking around out there among us.
Personally, I prefer my president to be a winner.
Then you prefer Trump.
It’ll all be clearer to pawns like you soon enough who actually won the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. It’s not Joe Biden.
The termination of Esper is not a random occurrence. You’ll see soon enough.
Where is the evidence that something over 10,000 votes were stolen in each of at least three states? There is no reason to believe that a recount is going to alter the totals by more than a few hundred votes, and the changes are as likely to cut one way as the other.
You seem to be suggesting that Esper was fired because he refused to carry out a proposed military takeover of the United States under the cover of an Insurrection Act declaration by The President-for-Life. Esper would not be the only one, since a majority of military ballots are going to Biden. They take an oath to support the Constitution, not a God-Emperor.
The evidence will be presented in due time.
When the final election results show the winner as President Trump, the msm, Biden, DNC, etc. have set up the kindling doused with gasoline by declaring “Biden” the “winner,” as if they had that ability.
The lit match will be the final election results with legal votes counted and illegal votes tossed that show President Trump is re-elected.
At that point, Trump, having replaced the weak-kneed Secretary of Defense Esper, will have to invoke the Insurrection Act. Forced to do so by leftist BLM/Antifa riots, looting, etc.
Expect curfews in the U.S. for awhile in major cities and expect those who defy the curfews to face harsh, possibly terminal consequences.
Lawyer,
Obviously. 👍🏻
In other yet related news: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was unanimously reelected as leader of the Senate on this morning.
https://parler.com/post/53160fa38e6a4c64b3d5d8aeae185f36
No, there is no fantastic revelation by QAnon developing behind the scenes that, once dramatically revealed, will give Donald the win.
That is correct. “QAnon” is not involved is gathering the evidence that will put President Trump over 270 electoral votes and into his second term.
Rudy? That you?
U.S. Electoral Map as of Nov. 10, 2020 @ 12:14pm ET:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com
You can add Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin as “too close to call” or “shit-ton of election fraud may change things.
All Americans regardless of party affiliation should want the election process to work out. Millions of people have willing given their life so we can have a free and fair elections. Gore/Bush took 38 days to resolve. We should follow Biden’s original advice and be patient and so all legal votes have been counted and verified.
Alternate Facts again Kellyanne?
First Joe Then Kamala!
As of about 2:00 EST on Nov. 10, according to the current numbers from the states themselves,
Biden is leading by 12,000 in Georgia
15,000 in Arizona
20,000 in Wisconsin
36,000 in Nevada
47,000 in Pennsylvania
149,000 in Michigan, and
233,000 in Minnesota.
The conspiracy theorists insist that there are facts—which only they know and which are utterly hidden from everybody else—that will reverse most, if not all, of those leads. Not only have they not revealed those facts in all the lawsuits the Trumpists have been filing; they have not even cited any evidence of such facts.
Instead, they are essentially claiming that the six Republican-appointed judges on the Supreme Court of the United States are going to overturn the election without any evidence and anyone who dissents from their decree is “going to face harsh, even terminal consequences” when the President declares martial law to consolidate his grip on power.
If I said something like that, I would be accused of having a psychotic break with my Trump Derangement Syndrome. But it is the Trump supporters who are saying it, right here, right in front of your eyes.
10-4 Tin Foil man…..
Regarding “civics books.”
Insurrection Act
10 U.S.C. §§ 331-335
Sec. 331. Federal aid for State governments
Whenever there is an insurrections in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened, call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States, in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to suppress the insurrection.
Sec. 332. Use of militia and armed forces to enforce Federal authority
Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.
Sec. 333. Interference with State and Federal law
The President, by using the militia or the armed forces, or both, or by any other means, shall take such measures as he considers necessary to suppress, in a State, any insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy, if it–
(1) so hinders the execution of the laws of that State, and of the United States within the State, that any part or class of its people is deprived of a right, privilege, immunity, or protection named in the Constitution and secured by law, and the constituted authorities of that State are unable, fail, or refuse to protect that right, privilege, or immunity, or to give that protection; or
(2) opposes or obstructs the execution of the laws of the United States or impedes the course of justice under those laws.
In any situation covered by clause (1), the State shall be considered to have denied the equal protection of the laws secured by the Constitution.
Sec. 334. Proclamation to disperse
Whenever the President considers it necessary to use the militia or the armed forces under this chapter, he shall, by proclamation, immediately order the insurgents or those obstructing the enforcement of the laws to disperse and retire peaceably to their abodes within a limited time.
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title10/subtitleA/part1/chapter13&edition=prelim
Seems like something President Biden might have to consider using. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
Don’t worry, it’s not coming to that. There will be no “President Biden.”
What “Lawyer” is describing is a military takeover of the United States on pretextual grounds. Voting against an incumbent president is not insurrection or conspiracy, whatever he may think.
Actually, no. Why are you rather weakly attempting to mischaracterize what I’m describing? I’m sure you have a reason or reasons.
I am very clearly describing exactly what I wrote already:
When the final election results show the winner as President Trump, the msm, Biden, DNC, etc. have set up the kindling doused with gasoline by declaring “Biden” the “winner,” as if they had that ability.
The lit match will be the final election results with legal votes counted and illegal votes tossed that show President Trump is re-elected.
At that point, Trump, having replaced the weak-kneed Secretary of Defense Esper, will have to invoke the Insurrection Act. Forced to do so by leftist BLM/Antifa riots, looting, etc.
Expect curfews in the U.S. for awhile in major cities and expect those who defy the curfews to face harsh, possibly terminal consequences.
This is simply not a close election like 2000, which hinged on a few hundred votes in Florida. Biden is leading by at least 12,000 votes in every state where he has a lead. He is leading in states with 306 electoral votes.
The courts are simply NOT going to reverse leads of that magnitude based on mere allegations of chicanery. If there is evidence of fraud, show it. The burden of proof is on the party challenging the official results. Proof means evidence, and the challengers haven’t presented any.
And what all of these Democrats fail to grasp is that many of the votes that Biden received were in violation of EXISTING state election laws. Those laws were altered within 90 days (in most cases) of the election by Democratic governors, boards of election, Secretary of State, and other executive positions, but NOT by the State Legislatures (many controlled by Republicans) whom opposed such changes and even went to the Supreme Court in some cases (who punted at the time).
All of these changes are in direct conflict with the Constitution, which specifically gives full plenary power to the Legislators in all matters concerning election laws per state. In effect, that eradicates many of the ballots that were submitted in a bold attempt to hijack the election. The simple fact that they look legitimate does not IN FACT make them so.
Mix that up with all of the fraudulent ballots, and we shall see how fast the numbers flip…
Mike drop….
And Twitter can be left for Dementia SlippingAway Joe and his Kneepad Nanny and their accolade swamp dwellers who have to steal an election to get back into power.
A few of Biden’s first acts, Executive Orders rejoining the Paris Agreement and the WHO? Hey Marrionette Biden, who behind the scenes pulled your strings for that garbage governance. Back to pissing away the taxpayer dollar for Globalism BS, I see. So, all is right in the political world in DC, and it’s what you’d expect from a 47 year career lying plagiarist who never worked a day in his life with the responsibility of signing the FRONT of a paycheck.
First Joe Then Kamala!
Ok dorks, lets get one thing straight. Twitter is a cesspool of idiot, but parler will be FAR WORSE.
why? because they are marketing to the lowest common Neanderthal.
“did someone hurt your fweelings baby? come to our house and will let you be a total arse as much as you want, whites only please”
So idiot, what’s your Parler address?
Actually, you’d skip Twitter and Parler and go for the personals ads in WAPO which is changing their HeadMast tagline from ‘Democracy Dies In Darkness’ to ‘Democracy is Dead’.
So, let me guess what you might have in your Personals ad. SWJ – Single White Jerk In DC. Only Head Games, Zero Results. Find Your Loser Companion. Fake Profiles to match Fake News. Wanting to Meet Other Like Minded Immature Singles.
Happy dating!
“CENSORSHIP!!!! WHAAAAAAAAA!!!!!” – Right wing wacko snowflakes who support a one term, impeached, fake president
Zuk kicked this Progressive off of Facebook primarily, I think, for strongly disagreeing with my many followers at the time on the fake Russiagate narrative for which Comey’s report and Clapper subsequently admitted there was no proof. I gather that Russiagate and meddling was concocted by the CIA, NSA, and FBI to weaken bad Donald’s chances of becoming pres. and to favor Hillary for pres. I continued to challenge NeoLib Russiagaters to offer proof but only cited biased spy reports. Physically and psychologically sick Hillary especially embraced it to help obscure, and give excuse for, her embarrassing, deplorable, and unexpected loss to Donald.
Parler sounds as if it would not retaliate against my Progressive views. I like the name. It must come from “parlare,” Italian for “talk” or “parlor,” a lounge.
The investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump get elected unfolded almost completely after Trump became president. That’s one easy way to understand it wasn’t a conspiracy designed to weaken Trump’s chances during the election. If it was, it would have hit the airwaves well before the election, and we’d have been talking about Russia instead of a handful of Hillary’s mishandled emails.
As we now know, the reports were largely accurate. Trump benefited from Russian efforts to get him elected.
Russiagate promoters played off of the Rightwing Red Scare which is still alive. Russia is not a threat but made to be a threat to prevent loss of armament profits by Pentagon contractors and from the pockets of legislators. I think fake Russiagate was at the cusp, before and after, of bad Donald’s election. The spy state’s, DNC’s, and Hillary’s Russiagate was perpetrated to smear bad Donald in order to help Hillary beat Donald but it failed. The congured-up Russiagate persists. I hope bad Joe does not use it but I know that he will since he has voted YES on all war authorizations appropriations, so he’s like a Rightwinger. People who say that he’s a near Communist or Socialist may also be Russiagaters.
Dingler: Well stated and balanced comment! For a about the fourth time in the past year I can happily agree with your posting and I am understanding better where you’re coming from. Thx.
Sandy Hook denial will not last long on the Apple store.