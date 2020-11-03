How to switch your iPhone 12 between 5G and 4G

Apple’s new iPhone 12 family supports 5G networks, but sometimes 5G isn’t always as fast as the older 4G LTE network, so it’s a good thing that you can switch your iPhone 12 between 5G and 4G.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

While the iPhone 12 can smartly switch between networks to save battery life, sometimes it doesn’t always use the fastest network. But your iPhone lets you easily jump back to the older, sometimes faster network. • Open “Settings.”

• Tap “Cellular.”

• Choose “Cellular Data Options.”

• Pick “Voice & Data.”

• Change from 5G auto to LTE. Now you’ve forced the phone to operate on the older 4G LTE networks. You can also pick “5G On” to force it to run on 5G.

MacDailyNews Take: In the early going, as carriers roll out service and upgrade/add towers, it’s an exercise those of us who are looking for the fastest data rates will have to undertake. Every few weeks, using the SpeedTest app or similar, you can switch your iPhone 12 between 4G and 5G to see if your carrier’s situation at home, work, school, etc. has changed and it’s time to switch back to 5G Auto in Voice & Data.