This could be an absolutely huge Christmas for Apple

This is shaping up to be an absolutely huge Christmas for Apple. Following two product launch events, one on September 15th and another on October 21st — Apple announced it will host one more 2020 virtual event next Tuesday. “One more thing,” reads Apple’s announcement of the event.

Daniel Sparks for The Motley Fool:

The timing of the product-launch event highlights the rapid pace of new product releases from the tech giant recently, setting Apple up for strong holiday sales and likely a big first calendar quarter of 2021.

Products announced since Sept. 15 include:

• A new standard iPad

• A new iPad Air

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

• HomePod mini

• Apple Watch SE

• Apple Watch Series 6

In addition, Apple has been beefing up its services segment, announcing a subscription called Apple One that packages its services into a single offering and Apple Fitness+ — a Peloton-like fitness subscription service.

These new products and services, combined with whatever Apple announces on Nov. 10, set the company up very well for the holiday season and the first calendar quarter of 2021.