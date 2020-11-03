Increased volatility ahead of today’s U.S. Election and last week’s market selloff are opportunities to “lean into that weakness,” says one strategist. “We think we’re in the early stages of a bull market.”

Ines Ferré for Yahoo Finance:

“We think we’re in the early stages of an economic cycle, and we think we’re in the early stages of a bull market,” Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/Suntrust Advisory told Yahoo Finance.

On Monday, the markets rallied following the worst weekly loss for the S&P 500 since March…

“Volatility doesn’t always have to be a negative,” said Lerner. “What we’ve been telling our investors into October, but even if the next few weeks are a bit choppy, is to lean into that uncertainty.”