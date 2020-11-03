Increased volatility ahead of today’s U.S. Election and last week’s market selloff are opportunities to “lean into that weakness,” says one strategist. “We think we’re in the early stages of a bull market.”
“We think we’re in the early stages of an economic cycle, and we think we’re in the early stages of a bull market,” Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/Suntrust Advisory told Yahoo Finance.
On Monday, the markets rallied following the worst weekly loss for the S&P 500 since March…
“Volatility doesn’t always have to be a negative,” said Lerner. “What we’ve been telling our investors into October, but even if the next few weeks are a bit choppy, is to lean into that uncertainty.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re certainly bullish on Apple as the multi-year 5G iPhone super cycle begins and hundreds of millions of iPhone users upgrade, add accessories like Apple Watch and AirPods, services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, and move into Macs and iPads.
I hope it doesn’t get too big before before dividend day on Thursday.
I guess MDN has pretty much drifted sideways into a (bad) stock market analysis site. Which has absolutely nothing to do with the state of Apple products and services. C’est la vie. It’s no longer about using Apple technology to make a living or be entertained. It’s how to profit off of Apple stock. Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave…
“We think we’re in the early stages of a Bull Market” — I’m sure ‘analysts’ said the same thing in the summer of 2008 . . . Let’s be honest– there is not enough stimulus in the world to bail out all the companies that are in the red — a company’s stock price can’t go up if it’s out of business — just like any other recession, we’re going to see a massive number of companies go under in the next 12 months . . . If you don’t believe me, look up Circuit City’s current stock price.
Maybe un-intuitively so, but look what happened from ’08 and following. The govt has infused half of the amount of money in 7 months as it did from ’08 to ’16…and more is coming. Markets thrive on liquidity and the news that more $$ is coming…whether directly, or not.
Things are bleak in certain sectors, but there’s A LOT of money looking for a place to land and act out. Smarter people than me seem to agree, we are headed for a bull-market…a significant bull market. In history of market drops, they consistently are followed by vigorous market gains. “Melt-Up” is often used to describe such a market. A melt-down usually follows with a similar vigor.
People here seem to like to believe that AAPL has climbed in the last year because of basic fundamentals. I think the link to govt infusions is a bigger influence. Investors look to AAPL as a great place to hold value. For the time being, I don’t think that will change. AAPL and the other FANGS are equities investors look to protect value/hedge.
Good points. I agree that AAPL and FANGs will continue to go up over time . . . however, I think that there are stocks in other categories (retail, automobile manufacturers, etc.) that may have been traditional investment opportunities, that will have individual companies go out of business as future-leaning technologies take their place, and investors need to carefully consider where they place their bets.
Would it be reasonable to say that Tim Cook is the driver of the sentiment that would roll Jobs in his grave? Though Cook opines about his excitement (mostly strained and lacking believability) for great products, his face clearly faces directly to Wall Street. It’s foolish to say WS is irrelevant, but it’s a matter of proportion and Cook is tilted. (I wouldn’t want to be him…I’d most likely feel stock-holder’s pressure for gain and do the same.)
Gone is the attitude that would plant the rebel flag (no bedwetters, I’m not talking about that flag) that Steve himself raised in a sign of competition, or his vocal abhorrence for WS. Instead, TC raises prices on the main product and commits to buybacks to keep EPS in the positive perception zone.
Call me binary and wanting my cake and eat it too. The Wall Street only story is mechanical and superficial. Apple’s Story was nothing of the kind under previous leadership…AND the stock price climbed vigorously.