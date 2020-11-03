Apple News offers special coverage of the 2020 presidential election

Apple offers special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, curated by Apple News and featuring reliable news, information and data throughout the election from dozens of news sources.

Apple News 2020 election coverage is among the most comprehensive resources available, with reporting and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and others.

Live election results data from the Associated Press for each state primary, providing county-by-county results, a national map tracking candidate wins by state and a delegate tracker detailing candidates’ progress toward securing the nomination.

The special 2020 election coverage is available to Apple News users in the U.S. in the “Election 2020” section of the News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.