Apple News offers special coverage of the 2020 presidential election

Apple offers special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, curated by Apple News and featuring reliable news, information and data throughout the election from dozens of news sources.
Apple News 2020 election coverage is among the most comprehensive resources available, with reporting and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and others.
Live election results data from the Associated Press for each state primary, providing county-by-county results, a national map tracking candidate wins by state and a delegate tracker detailing candidates’ progress toward securing the nomination.
The special 2020 election coverage is available to Apple News users in the U.S. in the “Election 2020” section of the News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
2 Comments
While its totally understandable that we would like election results tonight, I want to remind everyone that it is quite possible we might not know the results for days or even weeks.
Election night has always been just a prediction, and this year it might be much harder to predict than in years past.
During the primaries, states on average took 4 days to count mail in ballots, and in the case of Georgia it took 10 days. It’s expected that it could take even longer during the general election because of an increase of mail in voting.
Stay safe and sane, and most of all patient.
You’re watching too much (meaning one second at least) of CNNMSDNC.
Many Dems, horribly misled by the corrupt MSM, are going to require medical and mental health assistance later today when Trump’s win becomes obvious. The sheer magnitude of the President’s win may trigger a collective stroke for those on the left.
America wins today!