Christopher Walken joins Apple TV+ drama series ‘Severance’

Oscar winner Christopher Walken is set as a lead alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Walken will play Burt, the department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries. The role reunites Walken with Turturro, with whom he starred in Turturro’s feature The Jesus Rolls. He also recently starred in The War With Grandpa alongside Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman.

MacDailyNews Take: Christopher Walken. Another must-see for Apple TV+.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018