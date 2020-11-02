Pandora gets HomePod integration, Siri support ahead of HomePod mini launch

During Apple’s HomePod mini unveiling, the company said support for Pandora on HomePod would be arriving in “the coming months,” but it’s here already. Ahead of the HomePod mini’s arrival, Pandora has launched support for HomePod that comes with handy Siri control.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US are able to order HomePod mini beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6th, with availability beginning the week of November 16th. HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Pandora has a great track record of quickly implementing Apple’s latest features like Siri Shortcuts, streaming, and offline playback support on Apple Watch to name a few. Now the company is an early adopter of integration with HomePod as Apple is about to expand the lineup with HomePod mini. Pandora’s integration with HomePod is simple to set up through the iOS app and easy to use with Siri. You’ll need to specify that you want to listen to content on Pandora in your Siri request as Apple hasn’t opened up HomePod to change the default music service. But this is great integration that’s smooth to use. It means you can use ask your HomePod to play artists, songs, playlists, and podcasts from Pandora.

MacDailyNews Note: Simple instructions for how to set Pandora to work with your HomePod are in the full article here.