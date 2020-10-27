Apple reportedly has three A14 chip variants; two for Apple silicon Macs

Taiwan’s China Times is reporting what it claims is the A14 chip roadmap, citing Apple supply chain sources that outline three variants of the A14 chip, two of which will power Apple silicon Macs.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

The first element… doesn’t require much insight: an A14X chip to power both the next iPad Pro and also a MacBook. It has previously been speculated that this would be a new 12-inch MacBook, the more power-efficient chip providing a 15-20 hour battery life.

It says this would be followed by an A14T variant, which would be used in an Apple Silicon iMac. It also suggests that the iMac would get a new Apple GPU, code-named Lifuka…

Apple has historically offered integrated GPUs in lower-end Macs, and discrete GPUs in more powerful models. There has been a suggestion that this approach will continue with Apple Silicon Macs, and that Apple might be able to provide impressive graphics performance from integrated GPUs. Apple wrote, “Don’t assume a discrete GPU means better performance,” in its developer support document.