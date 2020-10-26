Apple: Only iPhone 12 Pro’s video camera lets you make movies like the movies

In a new ad, Apple is touting the fact that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offer the highest quality video in a smartphone, and are the first cameras and only devices in the world to enable an end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision, up to 60 fps, and even better video stabilization for cinema-grade productions.

With iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing, whether in the Photos app or iMovie, and coming to Final Cut Pro X later this year. Dolby Vision takes advantage of the Super Retina XDR display for amazing contrast during capture and video playback, and users can share their videos with support for AirPlay up to 4K Dolby Vision to external devices.

MacDailyNews Take: The video capabilities of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are unmatched by any other smartphone, certainly, but also any other camera: These are the first cameras ever to record in Dolby Vision. Before 12 Pro, you couldn’t shoot Dolby Vision — let alone edit it — on a smartphone. Now you can edit all your Dolby Vision videos right from your iPhone in the Photos app, iMovie, or Clips. Or from your Mac with Final Cut Pro.