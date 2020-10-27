Will Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split impact your tax returns?

In July, Apple’s Board of Directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split designed “to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.” One question people have is how will Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split impact their tax returns, if at all?

Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 received three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading begann on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

Charlene Rhinehart for The Motley Fool:

The total value of your stocks doesn’t change and you don’t have to stay up all night learning the latest tax laws. A stock split does not impact your taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes — unless you decide to sell your shares. Stock splits are one move in the markets that won’t give you a headache during tax time. Unlike selling a stock or earning dividends, a stock split does not increase your income in itself. You may have received additional shares in your account, but you didn’t receive additional money in your hands as a result of the stock split. A stock split gives you the “enjoy your life and forget about taxes” pass — no action required on your behalf when a stock split occurs. But if you get too antsy and decide to sell shares of stock after a split, there are taxes to pay. The IRS requires you to pay either short-term or long-term capital gains taxes on any profits you receive in the stock market.

