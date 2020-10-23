Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube found recently hosting racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic music

Following a BBC News investigation, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer have now removed racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic content from their services.
Daniel Kraemer & Steve Holden for BBC News:
It’s difficult to quantify the scale of the problem. However, the BBC investigation easily found at least 20 songs with disturbing content:
• Songs glorifying ‘Aryan nations’ (The Nazis’ racial philosophy taught that Aryans were the master race)
• Bands repeatedly using anti-Semitic stereotypes and language, even celebrating the Holocaust
• Publicly curated playlists on Spotify under the title NSBM (National Socialist Black Metal), a genre linked to Nazism
• More than 30 groups associated with organisations classified as hate groups by civil rights groups
Searching out the music required no specialist skills or effort.
Most examples were found on Spotify… On Spotify, public playlists and “suggested artists” did make it easier for the BBC to find extreme content.
Apple Music said the company had hidden the majority of the tracks highlighted by the BBC, while the rest are still under investigation. It also highlighted that it has “strong editorial guidelines that prohibit distributors and rights owners submitting content like this”.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer have tens of millions of tracks. Perhaps, one day, Machine Learning will be able to better ferret out objectionable content that services do not want to carry.
Absolutely brilliant! The woke crowd is coming for music. Cancel it all! Music that incites violence. Any music with sexual or adult language. Any song ever sung or written by a white person. Cancel it ALL!
I’ve pointed this out about Apple Music since the day Cook did another one of his disingenuous virtue signaling episodes by banning Alex Jones. Alex Jones and his borderline flat earth commentary was oh so horrible while as long as it was music, you could convey any wretched disgusting message you wanted, especially if it was rap. Even now the BBC is only going after racist and homophobic music by WHITE guys. Racist, homophobic, misogynistic, violent black music is just fine. Keep fanning the flames of division with your mega-hypocrisy and you’ll get the collapse you seek and a whole hell of a lot more.
How about it cook? Why not clean up all of the filth in your music library. It’s a soundtrack that black Americans don’t need.
Apple get out of content (ART) low margin 🙂
Apple has been a company devoted to the creation, consumption and delivery of content since its inception. I’d say Apple has done pretty well with this “low margin” sector.
To do as you suggest would “Microsoft-ify” Apple. Apple has been a company, in contrast, that’s pursued “taste” (Job’s descriptor) and the essence of the word is “art-ish.”