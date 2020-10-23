Confidence improves as U.S. business activity hits 20-month high

Confidence among U.S. businesses is steadily improving. U.S. business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but, amid the lingering COVID-19 shutdown restrictions, the pace of new business growth and new orders eased slightly alongside caution ahead of U.S. Election Day on November 3rd.
Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to a reading of 55.5 this month. That was the highest since February 2019 and was up from 54.3 in September. A reading above 50 indicates growth in private sector output.
It said some manufacturers and service industry companies noted the coronavirus crisis had weighed on demand. The survey found other companies said a number of clients were holding back on placing orders until after the fiercely contested race to the White House… The survey’s flash composite new orders index dipped to 54.3 this month from a reading of 54.8 in September.
Still, confidence among businesses is steadily improving. The survey’s flash services sector PMI rose to 56 this month, a 20-month high, from a reading of 54.6 in September… The survey’s flash manufacturing PMI inched up to a reading of 53.3 from 53.2 in September… A measure of new orders received by factories increased to a reading of 54.2 from 53.6 in September.
MacDailyNews Take: Confidence breeds confidence.
16 Comments
You’re welcome, again.
Oh, by the way, here’s some more peace in the Middle East for you, too!
Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalize Ties in U.S.-Brokered Deal; Accord ends decades of hostility as one of Africa’s largest countries joins a broader diplomatic realignment in the Middle East – The Wall Street Journal, October 23, 2020
This won’t change the outcome of the election. Trump is going down in an epic defeat. Record voter turnout is normally a very bad sign for the incumbent and all other data points to a major Trump defeat. There’s no good data for Trump. You have to rely on feelings and super biased polling to get any positive news for Trump. It’s all over but the crying which you’ll be doing plenty of. Bye Don. Get it? Bye Don. Byedon. Biden.
This 2020 race is over.
The internals are getting even stronger for Trump and the GOP.
President Trump will be re-elected and the Senate majority will likely increase by at least a seat.
Really, the only question in 2020 is how long are Trump’s coattails and will they sweep through a sea change in the House, too.
— First Then, October 22, 2020 at 3:57 pm
See you on November 4th! 😀
Wow, you have your head in the sand. None of the data looks good for Trump. “The internals” yaaaaa that sounds legit 🙂 Credible data that said 2016 was a toss up within the margin of error is now using the same model to predict an almost 90 percent chance that Biden wins big. It’s funny how so many people with bad biased sources of information were surprised by 2016. I always knew Trump had a chance of winning. 2016 was always very close. 2020 is not close. Trump is losing huuuuuuge. It is going to be so much fun to watch you wiggle and whine and cry when Trump loses.
See you on November 4th!
(The public numbers below are actually behind the numbers to which I am privy.)
You should really stop depending on mainstream media for your “data.”
President Trump is going after Minnesota which has not gone for the Republican presidential candidate since 1972.
Minnesota.
President Trump is going for the kill, dummy. And you’re still watching the biased crooked U.S. legacy media and believing it.
Baffling!!! The guy is clearly at least half senile. His speeches are slight variations on about ten stock (and empty) phrases. He has the body language and whining voice tones of a kindegarter bully. He has utterly swampified his administration. He insults the troops. And you still support him!
And – oh yeh – his depraved indifference and lying have caused an immense number of unnecessary deaths. Why is the US, the most prosperous country in the world, among the very worst few (per capita) for infections and deaths?
Why is the US, the most prosperous country in the world, among the very worst few (per capita) for infections and deaths?
Answer:
so his cult tells trump what he wants to hear. Got it.
I hadn’t heard this good news yet. These haters just can’t give the Prez the credit he is due and just keep stroking each other to alleviate their irrational fear. President Trump is trying to bring this country up to a higher standard for everyone, and they just can’t see it, or won’t admit it.
credit for what?
Seeing as they were never at war… or anything.. nice try.
President Trump set a personal record $26 million campaign donations in a day since he skewered bumbling basement Biden in the debate.
That and the economic numbers bodes well for re-election he rightly deserves for his energy and tireless work ethic for the American people.
It’s OK Joe, nap time. 47 years toiling in the swamp you deserve a permanent break…
LOL… still babbling gob.