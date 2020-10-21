U.S. Senator Ted Cruz: Big tech companies like Google are ‘drunk on power’

“Big tech has made a conscious decision they don’t want to be the town square anymore or protect your free speech rights, or my free speech rights. Instead, big tech is, I believe, drunk on power. They are getting more brazen.” — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) via Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.

Brian Sozzi for yahoo Finance:

Cruz voiced displeasure over recent actions by Facebook and Twitter to stop the spread of a damaging New York Post story on the son of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Facebook reportedly sent the story to third-party fact checkers and limited the spread of the story on the platform. Twitter went onto mark the New York Post story link as “potentially unsafe” and blocked it. [The New York Post‘s Twitter account remains blocked by Twitter since October 14th.]

“The New York Post has the fourth highest circulation of any newspaper in America and yet big tech says we will silence you, you’re not allowed to report on a topic that would be damaging to Joe Biden because we Silicon Valley want to defeat Donald Trump. It is nakedly partisan and so, of course, Congress should not be subsidizing their efforts to monopolize free speech and silence the voices of Americans,” Cruz added.