Apple MacBook Pro at center of ‘smoking-gun’ Hunter Biden email

According to a new report, a water-damaged MacBook Pro that was dropped off at a repair shop in U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019 contains an email which shows that “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”
Emma-Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge for The New York Post:
The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.
“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.
An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.
The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.
The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner. Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.
The customer who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the service or retrieved it or a hard drive on which its contents were stored, according to the shop owner, who said he tried repeatedly to contact the client.
The shop owner couldn’t positively identify the customer as Hunter Biden, but said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after Hunter’s late brother and former Delaware attorney general.
Photos of a Delaware federal subpoena given to The Post show that both the computer and hard drive were seized by the FBI in December, after the shop’s owner says he alerted the feds to their existence. But before turning over the gear, the shop owner says, he made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello…
Less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev.
“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden infamously bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”
Shokin has said that at the time of his firing, in March 2016, he’d made “specific plans” to investigate Burisma that “included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.”
Joe Biden has insisted that the US wanted Shokin removed over corruption concerns, which were shared by the European Union.
MacDailyNews Note: While there’s one Apple Retail Store in Delaware, Apple Christiana Mall, copying hard drives, etc. is against Apple Store policy, so a third-party repair shop is the likely source, especially as evidenced by the multiple referrals to “the shop owner” and “the store’s owner,” by the reporters.
Please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Off-topic posts and ad hominem attacks will be deleted and those who post such comments will be moderated/blocked. Permanent loss of screen name could also result.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually” for the heads up.]
13 Comments
Trump is a criminal and a con man, not a democrat or a republican, but a criminal and a con man surrounded by a mountain of smoking guns that are mystifyingly invisible to his cultish followers.
But sure, characterize this email as a “smoking gun”….
Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.
While we are expecting everybody to tell downright the truth, many are muddying the water, drowning questions in a river of words and trying to make us forget what actually the real issue is about. If paltering and deflecting matters might become a new way of telling the truth, interaction might be doomed to culminate in a cluster shell of suspicion and mutual trust to become frantically undermined. ― Erik Pevernagie
John, thank you for your cogent response. Articles like this on MDN show exactly where their politics lie. This article has nothing to do with “where mac news come first” and everything to do with “re-elect Trump news.”
So your logic is Trump is a “criminal and a con man” and no one else on the planet has ever done anything criminal before. You theory seems to be that Trump is the only source of evil and wrong doing in all the universe. If we can just get rid of trump then the world will finally realize universal peace and love.
Why not be objective. You can hold trump accountable and hold Biden accountable at the same time, Let us keep an open mind and follow the facts. Why must everything be blue team vs red team.
This is just MORE PROOF that Biden is corrupt. He is also a proven racist – just watch the videos proving it, AND he had dementia. Proven liar too-lying about what school he went to
Only an idiot would support a corrupt, lying, racist dementia patient!!!
I can’t wait to hear liburd screams when Trump is reelected !!!!!!
Don’t blame the poor water-logged MacBook Pro.
47 years as a government leech doing nothing of value while enriching oneself and one’s family members is a Biden problem. Corruption on a massive scale!
Email from Vadim Pozharskyi to Devon Archer and Hunter Biden
Don’t worry, Libs, your complicit corrupted media will sweep this under the rug as usual and very few will know the depth of Biden’s corruption until long after he’s dead, if ever.
Whatever the Democrats blame Trump of doing or having done, that’s what they’re actually doing or have done.
If anyone is interested in critiques of both candidates with a focus on issues instead of codewords, and bombast, I’d recommend these:
https://reason.com/2020/10/04/the-case-against-trump-donald-trump-is-an-enemy-of-freedom/
https://reason.com/2020/10/03/the-case-against-biden-joe-bidens-politics-of-panic/
The choices for president are (once again) abysmal.
I can’t tell which fish this smells like, but it’s definitely dead.
According to one of the emails, the Obama administration let a Democratic P.R. company that worked for Ukrainian energy firm Burisma take part in a conference call about an upcoming visit to Ukraine by then-Vice President Joe Biden, e-mails obtained by The Post show.
An associate at Blue Star Strategies then e-mailed a memo with minutes of the conference call hosted by the White House to a top Burisma executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, as well as to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, both of whom sat on Burisma’s board.
The trip, in December 2015, turned out to be the one during which Biden later bragged about forcing Ukrainian officials to fire a state prosecutor who was investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee.
So there was literally White House involvement with the call with the P.R. company for Burisma about Joe Biden’s upcoming trip.
Biden is lying* that he didn’t know anything and/or it had nothing to do with his position in the administration.
*And/or he has dementia
THis is Apple news? Really? Geez, Guliani and Bannon are invovled? It doesn’t pass the smell test. The owner never recovered the laptop? Why not? The repair shop does not knw who the owner was? Copied the hard disk?
Lord this makes even a bad spy novel….and just before the election?
Has the US really gone this crazy?
so your theory is the republican establishment hired actors and made fake videos of Hunter biden… the republicans and their deep fakes
“Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”
Hilarious. If this is a smoking gun, then it is a gun with a cork attached to a string in the barrel. The so-called “unmasking scandal’ just bit the dust. They are desperate knowing they will likely soon be relegated to a regrettable, frightening, footnote in history.