Apple TV+ lands ‘The Velvet Underground’ feature documentary film

AppleTV+ has landed the rights to “The Velvet Underground,” a new feature documentary from Academy Award-nominated director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There”) and Polygram Entertainment, produced by Motto Pictures and Killer Films in association with Federal Films.

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, “The Velvet Underground” shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

The Apple Original film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never before seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band’s creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”

“The Velvet Underground” is produced by Polygram Entertainment in association with Federal Films, a Motto Pictures and Killer Films production. Haynes directs and serves as producer. The film is produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and David Blackman.

The new documentary will join acclaimed Apple Original unscripted feature films including the critically acclaimed “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds,” from award-winning directors Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer; 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary “Boys State”; five-time Emmy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; “Dads,” from director Bryce Dallas Howard; and the Emmy Award-nominated, Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award-winning and Critics’ Choice Documentary Award-nominated film “The Elephant Queen.”

