Apple’s iPhone 12 models use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem

Apple’s iPhone 12 family of smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, which matches rumors about the new devices prior to their launch.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

An iPhone 12 teardown video on Chinese social networking site Weibo gives a close look at the L-shaped logic board and the modem chip.

The X55 offers support for both 5G mmWave networks and 5G Sub-6GHz networks, along with 5G/4G spectrum sharing, and it is Qualcomm’s second-generation 5G chip after the X50.

Reports in 2019 indicated Apple would use the X55 modem in its ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, and at the time, the X55 was Qualcomm’s fastest and newest 5G modem. Qualcomm in February 2020 introduced the X60 modem built on a 5-nanometer process, which is more power efficient than the 7-nanometer X55.