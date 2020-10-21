Flop: Quibi streaming service is shutting down

Quibi is shutting down is what’s described as “a crash landing for a once-highflying entertainment startup that raised $1.75 billion in capital,” by The Wall Street Journal which cites those ever-present “people familiar with the matter.”

Benjamin Mullin and Joe Flint for The Wall Street Journal:

The streaming service has been plagued with problems since it launched in April, facing lower-than-expected viewership, disappointing download numbers and a lawsuit from a well-capitalized foe.

On Wednesday, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg called investors to tell them he is shutting the service down, some of the people said.

Quibi’s shutdown marks a disappointing turn of events for Mr. Katzenberg, who pitched the streaming service as a revolutionary new entrant to the video-streaming wars.

The service served up shows in 5-minute to 10-minute “chapters” formatted to fit a smartphone screen, targeting subscribers who wanted entertainment in a hurry.

Mr. Katzenberg and Chief Executive Meg Whitman raised about $1.75 billion from high-profile investors including Walt Disney Co. , NBCUniversal and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia. The service streamed original shows with stars such as Anna Kendrick, Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth, which garnered mixed reviews.