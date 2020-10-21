Flop: Quibi streaming service is shutting down

Quibi is shutting down is what’s described as “a crash landing for a once-highflying entertainment startup that raised $1.75 billion in capital,” by The Wall Street Journal which cites those ever-present “people familiar with the matter.”
Benjamin Mullin and Joe Flint for The Wall Street Journal:
The streaming service has been plagued with problems since it launched in April, facing lower-than-expected viewership, disappointing download numbers and a lawsuit from a well-capitalized foe.
On Wednesday, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg called investors to tell them he is shutting the service down, some of the people said.
Quibi’s shutdown marks a disappointing turn of events for Mr. Katzenberg, who pitched the streaming service as a revolutionary new entrant to the video-streaming wars.
The service served up shows in 5-minute to 10-minute “chapters” formatted to fit a smartphone screen, targeting subscribers who wanted entertainment in a hurry.
Mr. Katzenberg and Chief Executive Meg Whitman raised about $1.75 billion from high-profile investors including Walt Disney Co. , NBCUniversal and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia. The service streamed original shows with stars such as Anna Kendrick, Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth, which garnered mixed reviews.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in June, “So, why is the coronavirus to blame? Fewer bus/train commuters made for a smaller audience for bite-size videos, we’d guess. Still, if your video service couldn’t build an audience from a millions of cooped up people hungry for something, anything, to pass the time, perhaps it wasn’t that compelling in the first place.”
MDN nails the Take.
No one wants to watch video in a vertical format.
Quibi = a solution for a problem no one had to begin with.
These are money-laundering schemes, what do you expect from Pedowood.
Just a name like “Quibi” doesn’t exude success.