Early unboxing videos offer closer look at blue iPhone 12 and graphite iPhone 12 Pro

Early iPhone 12 unboxing videos started to hit the web on Monday from various sources who have lucky access to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro shipments ahead of Friday’s official public release.

The first video via Twitter user DuanRui show the unboxing of a graphite iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro

Unbox pic.twitter.com/cpzNl196tS — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 19, 2020

Another video from Lodhi Traders via Ben Geskin on YouTube, shows the unboxing of a blue iPhone 12 model.

MacDailyNews Take: The surgical-grade stainless steel edge of the iPhone Pro looks so gorgeously rich, we can’t wait to get our hands on the iPhone 12 Pro Max!