Adobe introduces Illustrator for Apple’s iPad

Adobe has announced the inaugural release of Illustrator on the iPad. Illustrator on the iPad brings you the core design capabilities users already know, with a reimagined experience for the iPad and Apple Pencil.

Eric Snowden for the official Adobe Blog:

You can draw as naturally as you would with your favorite pen –with the added precision Adobe Illustrator is known for. With all new features like radial, grid, and mirror repeat the design experience is not only intuitive, but is incredibly fun.

Feed a love for type with over 18,000 fonts built into a uniquely powerful typography experience, including the latest capabilities like OpenType Color and Variable Fonts, and the ability to load your own licensed fonts on the iPad. All this coupled with placing type on a path, and text outlines gives you new ways to create gorgeous designs with type on the iPad.

Now, with the combination of the iPad paired with the Desktop app, Adobe Illustrator is a powerful design ecosystem that will not only satisfy professionals, but one that will work seamlessly for anyone looking to create beautiful designs, all the way from business branding, to casual illustrations.