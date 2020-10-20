TechCrunch reviews Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro: Jewel like; the most premium feeling piece of consumer electronics ever

TechCrunch‘s Matthew Panzarino has posted his reviews of Apple’s meat and potatoes iPhone 12 and the “jewel like” iPhone 12 Pro which he describes as “likely the most premium feeling piece of consumer electronics I’ve ever touched.”

Matthew Panzarino for TechCrunch:

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of handling or wearing an insanely high-end timepiece you’ll know that there’s a particular blend of sensations that tells you you’re touching something special. The hundreds or thousands of person hours that went into its design and construction, the sheer density of its high quality materials and the finishes that defy the eye to differentiate it from something grown, rather than synthesized.

All of those characteristics of the world’s finest watches and jewelry pieces are present in the iPhone 12 Pro. Without the hundreds of thousands of dollars in usual cost.

And, like the proverbial ‘best soda’, you literally couldn’t pay anyone on the planet to make you a better one. When it comes to fine watches, the high end might as well be on another planet from most of us. When it comes to phones, the world is precisely 7.4mm thick.

Where the iPhone 12 Pro is jewel like, the iPhone 12 is fun, bright and utilitarian… Overall, the iPhone 12 feels like the Timex to the iPhone 12 Pro’s Rolex. It’s a great daily driver that feels light and fun.