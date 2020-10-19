iOS 14 home screen customization app Widgetsmith gets major update

After iOS 14 arrived last month, Widgetsmith jumped up the App Store charts by offering a nice way to customize your iOS 14 home screen with widgets. Now the app has just added some great new features with its first major update.

Brent Dirks for App Advice:

One of the best additions is a wallpaper exporter that allows you to coordinate a background with the widgets.

You can now also shift a photo’s position within a frame. For analog clock widgets, there are a wide variety of new hand types to select from.

Here are the other changes:

– You can now choose the starting day of the week.

– Dramatic improvement to the Calendar widget layouts

– Added a Small Fuzzy Time + Photo widget

– Lots of little bug fixes and stability improvements