Apple releases watchOS 7.0.3 for Apple Watch Series 3

If you’re still rocking an Apple Watch Series 3, the mothership has released watchOS 7.0.3 specifically for that model with bug fixes including a nasty one that causes unexpected restarts.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Released on Monday, the update is only available for the Apple Watch Series 3, with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later continuing to use watchOS 7.0.2. The update appears to be a targeted fix for problems just for that model.

The release notes for watchOS 7.0.3 states it contains improvements and bug fixes, “including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.”

It is unclear if an update for watchOS 7.0.3 will be made available for other models, as Apple is currently running beta tests on watchOS 7.1. It seems likely that Apple will issue 7.0.3 for other models if there are any other issues that need fixing, that can’t wait for the watchOS 7.1 release.