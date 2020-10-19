If you’re still rocking an Apple Watch Series 3, the mothership has released watchOS 7.0.3 specifically for that model with bug fixes including a nasty one that causes unexpected restarts.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
Released on Monday, the update is only available for the Apple Watch Series 3, with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later continuing to use watchOS 7.0.2. The update appears to be a targeted fix for problems just for that model.
The release notes for watchOS 7.0.3 states it contains improvements and bug fixes, “including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.”
It is unclear if an update for watchOS 7.0.3 will be made available for other models, as Apple is currently running beta tests on watchOS 7.1. It seems likely that Apple will issue 7.0.3 for other models if there are any other issues that need fixing, that can’t wait for the watchOS 7.1 release.
MacDailyNews Note: To update, on your Apple Watch go to Settings > General > Software Update.
4 Comments
Series 3 does everything I need 🙂 Glad it continues on as the $199 choice in current line-up, because it’ll get more attention from Apple as a “new” (not discontinued) product. Didn’t notice any problems, except the Nike app (for run tracking) sometimes crashing and not saving runs.
I thought it was just me! Very glad they addressed it. My series 3 is still going strong.
I installed it in my brain, now I kaeps sdrawkcab, and I have become an citoidi cinycelppa. But then I always was weird.
Averaging about one spontaneous reboot each day on my Series 3.