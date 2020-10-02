Wall Street closes sharply lower on President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

As news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election, U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump will stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for a few days, according to a White House spokesperson. According to the White House, the president will work from the hospital’s presidential offices out of “an abundance of caution.” Sources close to the matter have said that the president is experiencing a low-grade fever, according to reports.

Stephen Culp for Reuters:

Tech shares weighed heaviest on the indexes, but the blue-chip Dow’s losses were mitigated by gains in economically sensitive cyclical stocks. Despite Friday’s sell-off, the S&P and the Nasdaq both gained 1.5% on the week, while the Dow ended the session 1.9% higher than last Friday’s close. Trump tweeted late Thursday that he had contracted the coronavirus and would be placed under quarantine, compounding the unknowns for an already volatile market. But stocks pared losses after the White House provided assurances that Trump, while experiencing mild symptoms, is not incapacitated. In a reversal from recent sessions, market leaders Apple Inc, Amazon.com, and Microsoft Corp were the heaviest drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, we expected a bumpy ride until the U.S. Election Day!

Thankfully, the keg has already been tapped. Prost, everyone!