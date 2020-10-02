Dow futures plunge after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Stock futures plunged in early morning trading on Friday after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang for CNBC:
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 500 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also in negative territory.
On Friday investors will get a read on the state of the ongoing economic recovery when September’s jobs report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final jobs report ahead of the election is expected to show a slowdown from August’s levels. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting 800,000 nonfarm payrolls added, down from 1.37 million in August.
MacDailyNews Note: President Trump announced the news that he and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
It is what is.
The President, and any number of posters here, have been assuring us since January that the virus is no big deal. If that was not true, it would obviously have been irresponsible to hold potential superspreader campaign events. Don’t the markets believe our President?
markets have no beliefs, only hopes
I knew you’d ejaculate.
I don’t know about you, but for most people, ejaculation is a most pleasant experience.
I’m sure TX is having a very pleasant experience. That’s the point.
Why should we believe him? If he doesn’t trust the science, why should he trust the test? This is just fake news so he can weasel out of the next “debate,” which involves actual citizens in a town hall-style meeting.
Really got to work on adding another dimension to that “thinking” of yours. Debates can still take place.
Of course they could, but Trump so botched the first one, he needs an “out.” This is it. He’s got phoney kung fluey! After the debate dates have passed, he’ll take some hydroxychloroquine, drink some bleach, and, “like a miracle, it will disappear.” Don’t worry, he has “tremendous control over” it.
This can’t be right. Trump catches Democrat hoax. Poor GoeB, Kent, First whatever…so much lying and disinformation!…here’s offering you a big thoughts and prayers. For all the good it will do.
I really don’t taste good and there’s lashings to share.
Crow Blacker Than Ever
By Ted Hughes
When God, disgusted with man,
Turned towards heaven,
And man, disgusted with God,
Turned towards Eve,
Things looked like falling apart.
But Crow Crow
Crow nailed them together,
Nailing heaven and earth together-
So man cried, but with God’s voice.
And God bled, but with man’s blood.
Then heaven and earth creaked at the joint
Which became gangrenous and stank-
A horror beyond redemption.
The agony did not diminish.
Man could not be man nor God God.
The agony
Grew.
Crow
Grinned
Crying: “This is my Creation,” Flying the black flag of himself.
I really don’t taste good but, well…karma.
