Dow futures plunge after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Stock futures plunged in early morning trading on Friday after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang for CNBC:

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 500 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also in negative territory. On Friday investors will get a read on the state of the ongoing economic recovery when September’s jobs report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final jobs report ahead of the election is expected to show a slowdown from August’s levels. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting 800,000 nonfarm payrolls added, down from 1.37 million in August.

MacDailyNews Note: President Trump announced the news that he and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter: