Apple’s App Store generated 2X as much revenue as Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020

Apple’s App Store generated nearly twice as as much revenue as Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020, despite Android holding 74.44% worldwide market share vs. Apple’s iOS holding 24.98% as of September 2020, according to StatCounter.

Worldwide consumer spending in mobile apps reached $29.3 billion and their installs climbed to 36.5 billion across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the third quarter, preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates show.

Likely due to COVID-19 lockdowns, users spent 32 percent more than the $22.2 billion generated in 3Q19 and installs grew by 23.3 percent from 29.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. In comparison, spending increased 24 percent between 3Q18 and 3Q19 and installs grew by 9 percent in that period. The split in spending between the two platforms remained consistent when compared to 3Q19, with Apple’s App Store generating nearly twice the revenue earned on Google’s app store.

Stephanie Chan for SensorTower:

Mobile game spending had previously surged in the second quarter as consumers around the globe sheltered in place and sought out more entertainment options. The third quarter also saw significant growth for the category, climbing 26.7 percent Y/Y to reach $20.9 billion in worldwide consumer spending on the App Store and Google Play. More than half of this revenue came from users on the App Store, which generated $12.4 billion from in-game spending, up 24 percent Y/Y from 3Q19. Games on Google’s platform generated $8.5 billion in gross revenue, reflecting 30.8 percent Y/Y growth.

MacDailyNews Take: Clearly the demographics of each platform are significantly different. Hee Haw!