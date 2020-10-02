Apple to report Q420 earnings on Thursday, October 29th

Apple will report Q420 earnings (July-September) on Thursday, October 29th after market close.

Apple’s conference call to discuss fourth fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Currently, the analysts’ consensus expects Apple to report $63.83 billion in revenue and $0.70 earnings per share (EPS).

MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we’ll bring you Apple’s results as soon as they are released, right around 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and then follow with live notes from Apple’s conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.