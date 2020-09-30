Wall Street jumps on stimulus hopes, upbeat economic data

Major Wall Street indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on course for its best two-quarter gain since 2009, as investor hopes of an imminent fiscal stimulus package were rekindled, while upbeat data suggested a U.S. economic recovery was on track.
House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed hope for a breakthrough on a COVID-19 relief package as the House stood poised to vote on a new $2.2 trillion Democratic coronavirus bill.
All 11 major S&P indexes were up. Healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials led gains as data showed U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, while contracts to buy previously owned homes surged to a record high last month.
The S&P 500 is headed for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-led crash in March after a tumultuous September in which the benchmark index and the Nasdaq tumbled from record highs as investors dumped Wall Street favourites including Apple Inc and Tesla Inc.
Moderna Inc gained 3.2% after researchers said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults at levels similar to those seen in younger adults in an early safety study.
The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 23 new lows.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple rose $1.72 (+1.51%) to close at $115.81 and tacked on another $0.49 (0.42%) in after hours trading. Apple closed the session with a market value of $1.981 trillion.
4 Comments
Democrats, Media and TxAbUser hardest hit…
Why do you think I would object to a bipartisan compromise that benefits the markets? For that matter, why would the media or the Democrats who helped draft the compromise?
Bcos of raging mouthdroolin hate?
And here come the Troll-bots again.