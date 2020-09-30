Naomie Harris joins Mahershala Ali in Apple Original Film ‘Swan Song’

Hailing from Apple Studios and Anonymous Content, Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris is set to reunite with Moonlight co-star and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the Apple TV+ original film Swan Song.

Amanda N’Duka for Deadline:

Benjamin Cleary, also an Oscar winner for his short film Stutterer, wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic. It’s described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Harris will play Poppy, Milo’s (Ali) wife and true soulmate. Apple TV+ has been building up an impressive film slate with some Hollywood heavyweights. This includes the Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro project Killers of the Flower Moon, the soon-to-released On The Rocks, from director Sofia Coppola and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, as well as Anthony and Joe Russo’s crime drama Cherry, starring Tom Holland, the Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith project, Emancipation, and the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Snow Blind.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple certainly seems intent on building a strong, large, high-quality library of original content, that is already easily worth well more than the mere $4.99/mo. the company charges.

(Don’t get any ideas, Apple. Keep the price low for the next five years, at least, and keep investing in quality exclusive original content.)