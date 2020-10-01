California diversity law forces companies to place at least two directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards

Under a first-in-the-nation diversity bill signed into law Wednesday by California Governor Gavin Newsom, California-based companies must have directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards.
The diversity legislation is similar to a 2018 measure that required boardrooms to have at least one female director by 2019. Like that measure, it could face court challenges from conservative groups who view it as a discriminatory quota.
By the end of 2021, the more than 660 public corporations with California headquarters must have at least one board director from an “underrepresented community,” according to the measure.
Those who qualify would self-identify as Black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Alaska Native, or as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
The measure requires at least two such directors by the end of 2022 on boards with four to nine directors. Three directors are required for boards with nine or more directors. Firms that don’t comply would face fines of $100,00 for first violations and $300,000 for repeated violations.
California commissioner of corporations Keith Bishop… objected that that bill, coupled with the existing diversity law, would make it more desirable for corporations to pick women who also are members of the underrepresented communities to simultaneously meet both sets of quotas, to the detriment of men or women who do not meet the qualifications in the new bill.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Board of Directors is currently comprised of seven members: Chairman of the Board, Arthur D. Levinson, and Board members James A. Bell, Tim Cook, Albert A. Gore Jr., Andrea Jung, Ronald D. Sugar, and Susan L. Wagner.
Since we’re now being forced to account for their skin color and/or gender, here are their photos:
Apple’s official racial, gender, and sexual orientation tally (as best we can calculate): Three (3) white assumed straight guys (don’t count), one (1) white gay guy (officially self-identified, 1 point), one (1) assumed straight black guy (no info on sexual orientation info available, however he is married to a woman who seems to identify as a woman and has two children, so he’s worth 1 point), one (1) assumed straight asian woman (no info on sexual orientation info available, however she was married to a man who seemed to identify as a man and has two children, so she’s a twofer), and one (1) woman (no info on sexual orientation info available, however she is married to a man who seems to identify as a man and has three children, so 1 point there, too.
Total points for Apple’s BoD (2 points now required under California law): 5 (1 for gay, 1 for black, 2 for asian / woman, and another 1 for woman).
Verdict: Apple’s Board is currently comfortably legal in California under this new diversity law.
Diversity is good, but getting the absolute best would seem to be the better goal. Forced diversity carries its own set of problems. Would the group be comprised of the best-qualifed people possible or would it be designed to hit pre-defined quotas? Would some members of the board, consciously or unconsciously, consider certain members, or even themselves, to be tokens meant to fill a quota?
This could also work in Apple’s and other company’s favor. Truly looking at qualified people from a larger pool could result in delivering different viewpoints and new ways of looking at things and tackling problems than a more homogenized BoD would be capable of delivering.
Regardless and of course, someday it would be nice for everyone to just be able to look at a group and only see people, not skin color and/or gender. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2014
10 Comments
Apple could grow the board to 9 and have eight straight white guys and Andrea could just identify as bisexual and the company would be all set. No fines!
California legislators and governor are so smart.
Racism: Defining people by the color of their skin.
Sexism: Defining people by their gender.
Sexualism: Defining people by their sexual orientation.
California’s legislature and governor are, by definition, racists, sexists, and sexualists.
Those of us who’d like to live up to Dr. Martin Luther King’s words below are prevented, by law, from doing so by Democrats.
I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. — Dr. Martin Luther King
We should see people as people and not judge them based on skin color, gender, and/or sexual orientation.
Democrats prevent us from doing so and instead legislate and otherwise sow division (note how “racist” is basically every other word out of the mouths of Democrat politicians) because division prompts votes for those like Gavin Newsom who look like they’re “doing something” when they’re actually the ones causing the problems.
“Three (3) white assumed straight guys (don’t count)…”
That’s why, in a nutshell, this law is racist, sexist, and sexualist.
“self-identify as Black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Alaska Native, or as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.”
So it’s up to anybody to “self-identify” as anything? Seems like a pretty low bar to clear.
“Hey Billy-Bob, if you “self-identify” as a Native Hawaiian bisexual, you can have a seat on our board.”
And will they start applying this same logic to high school, college, and professional sports teams? What about McDonald’s workers? Or managers?
Bizzarro logic takes place when people start demanding equal outcomes instead of equal opportunity.
Giving the straight white men a representation count of zero is entirely unfair.
They should at least count as 3/5ths of a person…
Cute try, but also the exact wrong point you seem to be trying to make.
The U.S. Constitution does not relegate blacks to “three-fifths of a person” status.
Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution states: “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.” The “other Persons” were slaves.
The 1787 Constitutional Convention addressed the apportionment in the House of Representatives and the number of electoral votes each state would have in presidential elections based on a state’s population. The Southern states wanted to count the entire slave population. This would increase their number of members of Congress. The Northern delegates and others opposed to slavery wanted to count only free persons, including free blacks in the North and South.
Using the logic of the promoters of the “three-fifths of a person” interpretation, think of the constitutional ramification had the position of the Northern states and abolitionists prevailed. The three-fifths clause would have been omitted and possibly replaced with wording that stated “other Persons” would not be counted for apportionment. The Constitution, then, would be proclaiming slaves were not human at all (zero-fifths). This is an illogical conclusion and was certainly not the position of Northern delegates and abolitionists.
Counting the whole number of slaves would have benefited the Southern states and reinforced the institution of slavery. Minimizing the percentage of the slave population counted for apportionment reduced the political power of slaveholding states.
In 1787, the founders were attempting to form a union and preserve the nascent United States. This imperfect compromise allowed for preservation of the republic while also confronting the moral and systemic evils of slavery. Erroneous and distorted interpretations of the Constitution only intensify the societal divide in America.
Thank you for saving me the time of having to yet again explain the “three-fifths of a person” myth to someone.
Now we know why Apple’s board took the somewhat unusual and controversial move of having the active CEO join the board and also why Bell, Jung, and Wagner are there, too. Gay? ✓ Black? ✓ Female? ✓ Asian? ✓
When you institute quotas, you denigrate and demean those who fulfill them.
Tokens in spirit, even if not in reality, are still regarded as tokens; lesser than the non-tokens.
You know maybe Apple just doesn’t have that bias against minorities. And maybe other companies still have the old boys club mentality that results in male white only board members. It’s the latter that this ruling is trying to correct. It is not that those minorities are less worthy; it is that they have to excel far beyond the equivalent white male to be considered.
equality of opportunity is a brilliant idea
equality of outcome is evil!
or
When will the NFL, NBA start demanding equality of outcome. How come Asian Americans, Indian Americans, and Mexican Americans are vastly underrepresented in the NFL. And what about women ? Why are women forced to play inn their own league? The NBA may be the most Racist/Sexist League in human history.
What about discrimination of people physically challenged. How come there are no short people in the NBA. What message dose this send to kids. Shorter east Asian need not apply. What a bunch of bigots.
It seems professional sports organizations are more concerned with finding the most qualified players than fairly representing the communities they serve. It seems wining is more important than equality of outcome. What a racist idea that promotes winning over community responsibility.
The NFL and NBA are systemically racist and sexist. They must be torn down and all records of past playoff games and championships must be removed from public access. All future generations and children must be protected from any knowledge of such a shameful past. These are not sports heroes the are sports zeros. If it wasn’t for their physical privilege they wouldn’t be shit. Hard work and self discipline is a form of white oppression.
New sport leagues that represent all people must be replaced. Defund the NFL… reimagine modern sports… F Espn …