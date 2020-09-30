U.S. private employers add 749,000 jobs in September, topping expectations

U.S. private employers hired at a faster-than-expected pace in September, created 749,000 new jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. The job creation figure topped the 650,000-job increase that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected.

Megan Henney for FOXBusiness:

September hiring was spread across most industries, with the biggest gains taking place in manufacturing, which added 130,000; trade, transportation and utilities, up 186,000; and health care and social assistance, which added 101,000. Leisure and hospitality, one of the industries hit hardest by the crisis, added 92,000 workers. Professional and business services increased by 78,000, and construction added 60,000.

Large businesses led industries by size with the addition of 297,000 jobs last month at firms that employ more than 500 workers. Medium-sized businesses added 259,000 jobs, and small businesses added 192,000 employees.

The Labor Department’s jobs report is predicted to show the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs last month, down slightly from August’s gain of 1.4 million. Analysts anticipate unemployment will edge lower to 8.2% from 8.4%.