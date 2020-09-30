U.S. private employers add 749,000 jobs in September, topping expectations

U.S. private employers hired at a faster-than-expected pace in September, created 749,000 new jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. The job creation figure topped the 650,000-job increase that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected.
September hiring was spread across most industries, with the biggest gains taking place in manufacturing, which added 130,000; trade, transportation and utilities, up 186,000; and health care and social assistance, which added 101,000. Leisure and hospitality, one of the industries hit hardest by the crisis, added 92,000 workers. Professional and business services increased by 78,000, and construction added 60,000.
Large businesses led industries by size with the addition of 297,000 jobs last month at firms that employ more than 500 workers. Medium-sized businesses added 259,000 jobs, and small businesses added 192,000 employees.
The Labor Department’s jobs report is predicted to show the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs last month, down slightly from August’s gain of 1.4 million. Analysts anticipate unemployment will edge lower to 8.2% from 8.4%.
13 Comments
This will go down in October unfortunately as COVID cases continue to increase…heading for another shutdown
There will be no more stupid shutdowns.
Blanket shutdowns will go down as one of the biggest mistakes made in modern history. A wild overreaction “cure” that inflicted more death, despair, and misery than the disease (COVID-19 is weak sauce, actually).
Protect the vulnerable populations. Send kids back to school. Healthy adults should get back to work responsibly with social distancing, hand washing, and masks until the vaccine is widely available.
Researchers from top institutions looked at the data on fatalities related to COVID-19 and those losses of life from unemployment and missed health care due to the shutdowns. What they find is startling: “the disease has been responsible for 800,000 lost years of life so far” while the lockdowns are responsible for a conservative estimate of “at least 700,000 lost years of life every month, or about 1.5 million so far.”
In other words, the costs of the shutdowns on lost life-years is almost double that from COVID-19.
Shutting down the economy is a cure clearly worse than the disease.
What should the path forward look like? Responsibility, not restrictions. Social distancing, not shutdowns. And governments and civil society must be better prepared for major costly events. — Vance Ginn, Ph.D
The cumulative costs through September 23, 2020 were $25,778 per household ($3.1 trillion in aggregate). More info: http://pandemiccosts.com/
I fully agree that healthy individuals should get back to work while observing reasonable public health guidance. The problem is that a very large subset of the public has been ignoring those guidelines, because the President is telling them to do so. As long as that is the case, we will continue with the cycle between shutdowns and surges.
Try to keep up. Your talking points are staler than Joe Biden.
We’re asking everybody that, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect, and we need everything we can get.
We’re instead asking Americans to use masks, socially distance, and employ vigorous hygiene — wash your hands every chance you get — while sheltering high-risk populations. We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart.
If you can, use the mask. When you can, use the mask. If you’re close to each other, if you’re in a group, I would put it on. When I’m in a group — if I’m in an elevator and there are other people with me, including, like, security people, it’s not their fault. They have to be in the elevator; I want to protect them also. I put on a mask.
I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way, anything that potentially can help … is a good thing. I have no problem. I carry it. I wear it. You saw me wearing it a number of times and I’ll continue.
Now, we have experts that have said, in the recent past, that masks aren’t necessarily good to wear. You know that. But now they’ve changed their mind. If they change their mind, that’s good enough for me. So I wear it when appropriate. — President Donald Trump, July 21, 2020
“ COVID-19 is weak sauce, actually “
Does any of
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/how-does-coronavirus-kill-clinicians-trace-ferocious-rampage-through-body-brain-toes
or
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-long-term-effects/art-20490351
or
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30701-5/fulltext
…deserve such a head-in-the-sand dismissal?
Our large facility has witnessed an increase in lower limb amputations due to Covid-19 caused cardiovascular blood clots. The increase? 7000%
Fully 40% were in the under 20 age group. The youngest was 27 months old, had mild symptoms in July, tested positive, made a seemingly full recovery but developed darkened skin patches and extreme toe pains. She lost both lower limbs and three fingers. She had no underlying health complications.
As a surgeon I am accustomed to cardiovascular complication amputations but I have to say, I could not have done that operation.
Such weak sauce indeed.
I’ll keep it simple for you.
You are either lying, or criminally uninformed.
Yes, weak sauce.
Businesses have been shut down for months, mostly in Democrat-run states. Tens of millions have become unemployed, mostly in Democrat-run states. Schools remain closed, mostly in Democrat-run states. Depression and suicides are rising, mostly in Democrat-run states. Since mid-March, life as we know it has been flipped upside down, especially in Democrat-run states.
And all of this was because we were told that COVID-19 was a super-deadly virus that must be stopped at all costs. Literally.
Only 6% of coronavirus deaths were solely due to the virus. As the data show, young and healthy people are almost at zero risk of dying from COVID-19. Moreover, the CDC report shows that 94% of patients who died from COVID-19 also had, on average, 2.6 comorbidities (diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure or other significant respiratory diseases. A very significant number also were obese.)
High-risk individuals for COVID-19 consist of the older population, specifically men, and those with underlying conditions.
We were told shutting down the economy in the beginning was to “flatten the curve” and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. We complied. Both of those goals have been accomplished.
Yet, even though the data show unequivocally that COVID-19 is nowhere near as deadly as “science” a.k.a. “the experts” initially predicted, there remains an almost-unquenchable thirst for power on behalf of many left-wing Democrat bureaucrats.
What our country needs desperately is the freedom upon which it was found to be restored.
