U.S. job creation exceeds expectations, unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

In a welcome sign, the U.S. has returned to single digit unemployment rate numbers, falling to 8.4%, down from 10.2% in June. The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, indicating the pace of rehiring has eased amid growing fears the nation faces a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to economists surveyed by Dow Jones, nonfarm payrolls were expected to grow by 1.32 million in August and the unemployment rate was expected to fall to 9.8%.

Megan Henney for FOX Business:

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 9.8% and the economy added 1.4 million jobs. The report marks the first time since March the nation’s jobless rate is below 10%. The unemployment rate sat at 3.5% in February, a half-century low, before the crisis began.

Jeff Cox for CNBC:

The total of those on furlough also fell dramatically. There were 24.2 million people who said they not working because their employer either closed or lost business due to the pandemic, down from 31.3 million in July. The report comes amid a raft of mostly positive economic signals, with retail sales, real estate and manufacturing showing sharp rebounds off their coronavirus lows. Still, economists worry that absent another round of stimulus from Congress, the boosts in activity could be short-lived. August’s job gains mean that more than half of those displaced during the pandemic are back at work.

MacDailyNews Take: Good news for the U.S. economy is good news for Apple!