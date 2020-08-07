U.S. economy tops expectations with 1.8M jobs added; unemployment rate falls to 10.2%

The U.S. economy topped expectations with 1.8 million jobs added in July. The unemployment rate fell to 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June.
Over the past three months, the economy has recovered about 42 percent of the 22 million jobs it lost during the initial COVID-19 shutdowns, the data shows.
Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the Labor Department’s jobs report to show that unemployment dropped to 10.5% and the economy added 1.6 million jobs.
Last week, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to 1.18 million, the lowest level since the pandemic started in mid-March. The figure — the lowest since March 14 – indicates there’s still some driving power behind the job market’s turnaround.
Leisure and hospitality once again accounted for the biggest bulk of jobs created last month, with 592,000 new positions added. About 504,800 of those jobs were added by food services and drinking places — one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic as states ordered restaurants and bars to close and directed Americans to stay at home.
Government jobs grew by 301,000, retail saw a gain of 258,300 and manufacturing increased by 26,000. Education and health services rose 215,000.
MacDailyNews Take: Positive signs with the unemployment rate continuing to fall. Hopefully the vaccine will come more quickly than most previously thought possible as Operation Warp Speed accelerates development by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual sequential process. Until then, try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
9 Comments
“Three types of lies——lies, damn lies and statistics.”
Like anything else, the situation is complex, which can allow some parties to see only what they want to see.
From a fiscally conservative perspective:
Normally, a month with +1.8M job growth would be considered great, but the context here is that we’re still way down due to CoVid even after +4.8M last month, so most of these aren’t really “new” jobs but are “returning” ones. Comparing this month’s +1.8M to the average of the past three month’s worth of recovery of +3.1M, this implies that the recovery rate is slowing.
Note also that these numbers include the traditional month-to-month Seasonal Adjustment (SA), and the SA had a large influence this month. The “weeds” is that public education normally has their layoffs in July, but they happened earlier this spring, but the SA doesn’t know that, so the July SA has a +1.172M correction factor that gets added, so this report looks a lot better than it actually is.
How much better? Well, +1.8M minus the +1.172 July SA means only +591K new jobs before SA – that means that the “tailwind” from the SA was ~2/3rds of July’s report.
Finally, unemployment reportedly dropped to 10.2%, but do recall that this metric excludes those who have dropped out of the metric because they’ve stopped looking. That’s estimated to be roughly another 3% and it is why both the “current share of adults employed” (currently 51.1%) and the “employment-to-population ratio” (54.9%) are at historic lows: prior to this Spring, not since July 1955 (66 years) and January 1948 (72) years respectively.
BTW, my thanks to Aaron Sojourner for crunching the above data, published on his Twitter feed this AM. And to that end, his summary:
In sum, labor market recovery continuing but slowing and remains very incomplete. We have 8.4% (12.9 million) jobs fewer than in Feb.
More than half of American families report their household that lost employment income since March, per Census #HouseholdPulseSurvey.
Thanks -hh you’ve done much of what I was going to write about.
In a nutshell at best it can be described as a ‘W” type of recovery. It goes up and then it goes down and then it goes up again. What it isn’t is a “V” shaped recovery. A patchy (at best) use of masks, application of social distancing and a robust test and tracing system together with a too early reopening of the economy had put paid to that outcome.
If you look at many countries throughout the world they are now experiencing a second wave of the virus and this is leading to a slowdown in re-growth. This is what is happening in the Australian state of Victoria (the country’s second largest state). Real unemployment is expected to be up to 14 percent nationwide.
In the United States however the country is still grappling with the first wave of the virus and this is affecting consumer confidence, which in turn is leading to a sickly circular flow of income. This means that people are reticent to spend money and that means feeble demand for goods and services. This is not a good outcome for the short and medium term.
Thanks, but please note that most of the credit for the heavy lifting does to Aaron Sojourner.
I agree with your “W” assessment – – the discipline just isn’t present (yet?) for the US to have a steady & sustained recovery climb: it is going to be shocky & jerky because of basic mistakes we’re allowing.
The next major one that I’m concerned for is the loss of the UI’s $600/week extra, as this has apparently been a significant factor for households to keep on making rent, which is supporting the landlords (especially the highly leveraged ones) and the loan-holding banks. Without that support, we’ll see a housing crash.
Likewise, a big concern is that the household savings rate has exploded – – way, way, up. Believe the number I saw was 25% of income. This is really bad news because it is showing that a significant portion of households are downright terrified that that next shoe is going to drop, so they’re in max-savings mode.
And some of these “super savers” could be rental property tenants who are able to skip payments without threat of eviction … and their basic plan is to allow themselves to be evicted and stiff the landlord for the last unpaid 3-5 months. From a self-interests perspective, it makes sense for them to do this, but it is another means by which the landlords – – and thus, their properties and the banks holding the mortgage loans – – are going to be at higher risk of failure, and a housing property market collapse.
More deaths than any other country in the world and heading to 300,000 before the end of the year.
The president is a genius!
Fortunately, he is taking three days off to relax and get in a few rounds of golf — which he rarely does — after working so hard yesterday in Ohio. LOL
The USA is the only county that reports “death with Covid” as the same thing as “death from Covid”. The actual death count of people that have directly died from covid is estimated below 10% from the death with covid numbers.
“The case definition is very simplistic”
This is a Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi a democrat.
from the comments
“Average age of covid death is around 80. Old people die of old age and they call it covid now to enslave us.”
Man who died in motorcycle crash counted as COVID-19 death in Florida:
https://cbs12.com/news/local/man-who-died-in-motorcycle-crash-counted-as-covid-19-death-in-florida-report
But why would hospitals fudge the numbers? Follow the money. hospitals/medical industry learned early on they could get paid. Dems learned they could magnify the situation for political gain.
https://www.aha.org/advisory/2020-04-16-coronavirus-update-cms-releases-guidance-implementing-cares-act-provisions
The CARES Act provided for a 20% add-on to the inpatient prospective payment system (PPS) DRG rate for COVID-19 patients for the duration of the public health emergency.”
China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.
How many people in the USA are counted as infected with Covid but show no symptoms? Why would the national media let this slide. And yes those that show no symptoms can still spread the virus but their viral load is much less and much less infectious.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-cases/china-reports-11-new-confirmed-7-asymptomatic-covid-19-cases-for-june-12-idUSKBN23K01W
Look at the sources Reuters, AHA and democrat Public Health Doctor
The USA is the only county that reports “death with Covid” as the same thing as “death from Covid”.
Sorry, that’s incorrect.
Belgium has the most aggressive accounting methodology…and it is more aggressive than even what’s claimed for the USA, for they also include suspected cases.
Furthermore, the data collection rationale is to basically collect the “hits” because without a base source, it can’t be later analyzed for degree of relevance/contribution. This is an attempt to minimize under-counting.
And FYI, there is deliberate under-counting going on in the USA.
For example, Florida doesn’t report directly attributable CoVid19 deaths in FL if the deceased isn’t a legal FL resident. And FYI, that death doesn’t get passed to that individual’s home residence State for them to report.
Likewise, some States only report “Confirmed” (by test) deaths, leaving out the ones where it is suspected (including the extremely obvious ones, where other household members tested positive). Deaths outside of Hospitals in this fashion are significantly under-reported.
Overall, its going to take a decade’s worth of Graduate Students reading reports and organizing all mortality data to figure out who actually did have a premature death due to CoVid19 and who was an unaffiliated mortality. In the meantime, it should suffice that the best estimate of confirmed deaths puts the number at currently ~160K and counting, which is roughly 10x the number of confirmed annual flu deaths (the 61K number you hear isn’t confirmed, but estimated, as an extrapolation – – if we use that ratio here to try to extrapolate CoVid19, the death rate is probably ballpark 400K-500K to date.
The job growth was much less than expected however, which is why the market is much lower so far today. It may recover somewhat later as investors decide to shrug it off partly, as they’ve been doing the past several months. But so far there are concerns.
It would be great if this site refrains from this reporting, which has little to do with its self proclaimed mandate of being Mac daily news. These positive economic reports in the middle of the worst recession since the Great Depression, before reserved for the 2008 Bush recession, is too overtly political, and intended to be a booster for this administration.
“economists define a recession as the period of declining economic activity. After the decline has stopped and the economy turned up the recession is over”
According to the definition of the word recession we are no longer in a recession. I agree many people are out of work and still hurting but the core economy was much stronger than most anyone thought. We are coming back much faster than most economists thought possible. The recovery may not be a V, but a recovery has begun. Of course when someone gets knocked down from a sucker punch its not unexpected when they get on there feet slower than they went down. But most people thought our economy was down for the count. Heck, i dare say many people secretly wish we would stay down for political advantage. But make no mistake collectively we are standing on are feet.
The Dow is @ 27,313. The previous high was 29,568. When Trump took office the Dow was @ 19,827. Yes many companies are still down, (airlines, travel, hospitality, Restaurants, etc) any company/industry directly effected by the virus quarantine is most like way down. So once we get out of the virus the market and economy will be better than ever.
And since this is an Apple news site…. AAPL is up to an all time high and approaching 2 Trillion.
AAPL before the virus 323
APPL today 446
Bidden’s puppet masters of neo marxist have openly said they want to break apple/big tech up. The CCP China most think we are crazy. The CCP uses the full power of government to give their top companies every unfair advantage they can imagine. America’s “socialist democrats” want to use the government rain are most successful companies in.
