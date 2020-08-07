Apple explains why Microsoft’s xCloud is not allowed in the App Store

Microsoft’s xCloud service, announced two years ago is designed to allow subscribers to stream a library of games to a number of different devices, including mobile devices. So if a user is in the middle of a game on a computer, they could seamlessly transition to playing on your mobile device, carrying over their game’s progress.

However, a service like this doesn’t conform to Apple’s guidelines for App Store inclusion.

Jared Nelson for Touch Arcade:

[This week], Microsoft officially ended the xCloud iOS beta test prematurely and announced that they’d be focusing solely on supporting Android for the service’s launch on September 15th. Apple has spoken out about the matter and states that the main point of contention for allowing the Game Pass app into the App Store is that Apple requires that each individual game be reviewed by them prior to being available in the store. Here is an official statement that Apple provided to BusinessInsider: “The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.” “Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store.”

MacDailyNews Take: And, there you have it. Perhaps Apple and Microsoft are working on an xCloud solution behind the scenes.