What to expect from Apple’s AirTags, rumored for October launch

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device — they’re called AirTags — that are designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, so you can keep an eye on your possessions using Apple’s Find My app.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌AirTags‌ are perhaps one of Apple’s worst-kept secrets because we’ve been seeing signs of them in various versions of iOS since early 2019, but it looks like ‌AirTags‌ may finally be ready to launch, coming alongside new iPhones this fall.

Based on images found in iOS, ‌AirTags‌ may be small, circular tags with built-in Bluetooth and ultra-wideband support for tracking purposes.

The rumored ultra-wideband support is worth noting because it’s going to let iPhones with a U1 chip (the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) track positioning with more accuracy than Bluetooth alone. If you lose your keys down the couch cushion, for example, the ‌iPhone‌ should be able to lead you right to them.

The exact design also isn’t known at this time, but ‌AirTags‌ are expected to be water resistant. As for charging, there are mixed rumors. ‌AirTags‌ might have a replaceable CR2032 battery or they might feature a rechargeable battery that works with an Apple Watch-style charging puck.