Loup Ventures‘ Gene Munster and Andrew Murphy discuss the new digital transformation and why it could expand Apple’s multiple to 35x.

Applying this multiple to Loup Ventures’ 2022 earnings estimate yields about a $200 share price and a staggering $3.4 trillion market cap.

Loup TV is a series of short videos that dive deeper into the questions the analysts get asked most:

MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve been saying for many, many years: Apple remains undervalued.