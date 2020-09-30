U.S. House ‘Big Tech’ antitrust report likely to come out as soon as October 5th

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee is expected to release a much-anticipated report into antitrust allegations against four of America’s largest “Big Tech” companies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google (Alphabet) — as soon as Monday, according to Reuters, which cites “a source with direct knowledge of the matter.”
The chief executives of four of the world’s largest tech companies, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple and Alphabet’s Google, testified before the panel in July.
During the hearing, the four CEOs parried a range of accusations that they crippled smaller rivals in their quest for market share. The four companies have a combined market value of about $5 trillion.
The House antitrust subcommittee plans to hold a hearing on Friday on proposals to strengthen antitrust laws and restore online competition as it nears the release of this long-awaited report on Big Tech.
MacDailyNews Take: In July the four executives faced questions over a wide array of issues including fair competition, the digital marketplace, influence on public opinion, political agendas, and privacy.
Of all four who testified, Apple CEO Cook and Amazon’s Bezos seemed most comfortable while Alphabet (Google)’s Pichai looked out of his depth.
It would be a nice surprise, but honestly, I don’t have any confidence in the House. Zero. Guaranteed they will slip in a bunch of unrelated crap, too, thereby actually promoting part of tech’s agenda – those two groups are thick as thieves (and actually thieves!). It has to be bi-partisan or it’s worthless. I do not have high hopes.
