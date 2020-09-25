Facebook wants Apple to add option to make Messenger default on iPhone

With iOS 14 for iPhone, Apple added the ability to set third-party apps as defaults for mail and browser apps (and fixed a bug that lost those changes during restart with this week’s release of iOS 14.0.1). Now, privacy-trampling Facebook is criticizing Apple for not opening up iOS messaging to its Messenger app in the same fashion.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Reported by The Information, Facebook is publicly criticizing Apple again. Last time it was over the privacy ad changes with iOS 14, now it’s about messaging on iOS. In the latest attack on Apple, Facebook executives are asking for the ability to have their messaging apps be the default on iOS. Facebook’s Messenger app VP, Stan Chudnovsky said Apple’s Messages app being locked as the default messenger isn’t fair and wants to see Apple mirror what Android offers. On Android, users can choose a third-party app to be their primary messaging service which will also receive their SMS messages sent to their phone number. However, as The Information notes, Apple’s Messages app and encrypted iMessages are a valuable part of iPhone and iPad’s feature set and the company isn’t likely to give up control of iOS messaging, at least not unless it’s forced to.

MacDailyNews Take: The state of Android messaging is a dumpster fire engulfed by a wildfire in hell, so let’s set Apple’s iPhone messaging alight, too. Go pound sand, Facebook, you scummy data-harvesting privacy-peddlers led by a soulless doll-eyed thief.

Sometimes that shark, he looks right into ya. Right into your eyes. Y’know the thing about a shark, he’s got… lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes. When he comes at ya, doesn’t seem to be livin’… until he bites ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then… oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin’, the ocean turns red, and spite of all the poundin’ and the hollerin’, they all come in and they… rip you to pieces. – Sam Quint, Jaws

#DeleteFacebook

We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017

Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015